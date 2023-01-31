The Marshall Project and Vice News To Launch Inside Story Show

For years, The Marshall Project has done something unique among newsrooms: We produce a print publication, News Inside, that brings our award-winning journalism directly to readers, free of charge, in one of the nation’s largest news deserts: prisons and jails.

Now, with Inside Story, we’re making reliable, relevant news even more accessible to incarcerated people.

Inside Story with VICE News is a first-of-its-kind serialized news program developed by formerly incarcerated people to bring critical accountability and investigative journalism on the criminal justice system into lockups. The new show pulls from The Marshall Project’s original reporting, and continues our commitment to reaching people who need this journalism wherever they are. No other major media organization has made such a sizable investment in reaching incarcerated audiences.

Inside Story will be available in nearly 1,200 prisons and jails across 48 states (and counting), via prison tablets and correctional facilities’ closed-circuit TVs. The Marshall Project Inside publisher Lawrence Bartley explains our decision, informed by people behind bars and their loved ones, to offer free news to incarcerated people on tablets that otherwise charge users.

You can watch the episodes on the outside, too. The series will premiere Feb. 2 on The Marshall Project’s website, as well as VICE News’ YouTube and Tubi channels.

Want to be notified as soon as episodes are out? Join our Inside email list to keep up with our work created for incarcerated readers.