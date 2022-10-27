The midterm elections in 2022 are rapidly approaching. These elections are extremely important, and the outcomes will affect every American.

October 27, 2022 Carma Henry Local News 0
Photo credit: affordablecollegesonline.org

Growing the Voices of Our Future

The Westside Gazette Newspaper is honored to feature these editorial contributions made by local students.

     The midterm elections in 2022 are rapidly approaching. These elections are extremely important, and the outcomes will affect every American. That is why voting is so important. These elections are crucial, and the results will affect every American. That is why voting is so important. You have the authority to decide what kind of life you want for yourself, your family, and your community. Voting allows you to advocate for issues that are important to you, such as affordable housing, economic justice, environmental protection, and quality education. Voting gives you the opportunity to direct how your tax dollars are spent, such as increased funding for health care and social services. This occurs through your vote on specific propositions and ballot measures, as well as those we elect to positions of leadership who commit to supporting critical social services in our communities. Families, friends, loved ones, neighbors, and children make up our communities. Some may be unaware of the significance of voting, while others may be unable to vote. Decide to vote in order to be a voice for yourself and those around you.

Layla Davidson

Submitted by Layla Davidson

 

About Carma Henry 20702 Articles
Carma Lynn Henry Westside Gazette Newspaper 545 N.W. 7th Terrace, Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33311 Office: (954) 525-1489 Fax: (954) 525-1861

Related Articles

Local News

Former White House Coronavirus Response Task Force coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx told CBS on Sunday morning that the US should prepare for a probable summer surge of Covid-19 cases throughout Southern states.

May 5, 2022 Carma Henry Local News 0

Summer surges are now expected in the South, while winter surges are expected in the North, especially around the holidays, according to Birx. Birx said she pays close attention to statistics coming out of South Africa, where new Covid-19 cases have lately increased. […]

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*