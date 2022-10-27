Growing the Voices of Our Future

The Westside Gazette Newspaper is honored to feature these editorial contributions made by local students.

The midterm elections in 2022 are rapidly approaching. These elections are extremely important, and the outcomes will affect every American. That is why voting is so important. These elections are crucial, and the results will affect every American. That is why voting is so important. You have the authority to decide what kind of life you want for yourself, your family, and your community. Voting allows you to advocate for issues that are important to you, such as affordable housing, economic justice, environmental protection, and quality education. Voting gives you the opportunity to direct how your tax dollars are spent, such as increased funding for health care and social services. This occurs through your vote on specific propositions and ballot measures, as well as those we elect to positions of leadership who commit to supporting critical social services in our communities. Families, friends, loved ones, neighbors, and children make up our communities. Some may be unaware of the significance of voting, while others may be unable to vote. Decide to vote in order to be a voice for yourself and those around you.

Submitted by Layla Davidson