The Need For A Counter – Project 2025 Plan

By Dr. John E. Warren, Publisher San Diego Voice & Viewpoint Newspaper

It is a well-known fact that President-Elect Donald Trump is expected to follow the proposed plans for reshaping our American government. Proof of this is evident in many of the Proposed Cabinet nominations he has made so far. We know that the Heritage Foundation has spent time and money planning this revamping of government. What many of us don’t know or understand is that this process has been used by Presidential Administrations, once out of office, to plan for the next Presidential election.

The Federal government has a program that supports this process called the Intergovernmental Personnel Act. It was created by the late Congressman Adam Clayton Powell during his Chairmanship of the House Education And Labor Committee. This Act allows an agency to transfer the salary and benefits of an employee to an institute or corporate structure, like the Heritage Institute, where that individual continues to be paid by the government while working on pet projects like Project 2025 for the next Presidential Bid.

There are over 3,300 Trade Associations in Washington, D.C. engaged in getting federal dollars for their particular interest or clients. It often appears that everyone is represented, except the people to elect the members of Congress charged with making laws and allocating dollars. This being said, it would appear that those of us who are really concerned about the agenda of the Trump Administration, should be about the business of planning our own responses to the anticipated actions starting in January 2025.

There is a need for an organized effort to take Project 2025, page by page, and develop a campaign against the proposed efforts. For example, if there is an effort to fire Federal employees, those who are career Civil Service employees have rights. Not only should they bring lawsuits, but we the people should flood the Courts with Legal briefs in support of such individuals. If the President-Elect issues Executive Orders without publishing them in the Federal Register for the required comment period, such actions should be challenged and if published, then such Orders should receive public comment during the required 45-day comment period. In other words, no action should go unmonitored.

Why is this so important: Because the plan is to attempt to reshape the government during the first 100 days in office.

Those members of Congress who vote with the President to dismantle government, should be reminded that they must stand for re-election in 24 months. Now will be the time to plan their replacements. So, now we see that all is not lost unless we give up. What are your thoughts?