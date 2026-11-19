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By Nunnie Robinson, WG Sports Editor

A few weeks ago, I extolled and championed the aspirations of a phenomenal student-athlete in a piece titled The Paradigm of Perseverance. I speak of Fordham University graduate MJ Wright, whose aspirations of becoming a professional football player have not diminished despite his initial tryouts with the NFL, CFL, and other professional leagues.

After reviewing game footage of MJ, and having both played and coached the game myself, I am convinced that he possesses the intangibles necessary to compete at the professional level. His natural ability and athletic gifts—including speed, quickness, athleticism, reliable hands, and football intelligence—make him a compelling prospect worthy of an opportunity with a professional team.

A recent interview MJ conducted with the Rumble Report on Facebook captured the essence of his character, determination, and aspirations as he prepares for the upcoming UFL Draft, scheduled for Wednesday, November 18, at Ballpark Village in St. Louis, Missouri.

Rounds 1 and 2 will air live on NFL Network beginning at 8 p.m. ET. Day 2 of the 2027 UFL Draft will feature Rounds 3–15, as all eight teams continue building their rosters.

The eight-team league consists of the Columbus Aviators, who hold the first overall pick, along with Colorado, Dallas, Rhode Island, St. Louis, Orlando, D.C. Defenders, and Louisville franchises.

MJ maintains an active presence across his social media platforms:

Instagram, X, and YouTube: @1mjwright

TikTok: @1mj.wright

To my readers: If you have connections with coaches, scouts, or personnel affiliated with the UFL, I encourage you to reach out to me or recommend this outstanding football player and young man. Let us help MJ fulfill his lifelong passion and dream of playing professional football.

Sometimes, all a talented athlete needs is an opportunity for someone to recognize his potential. MJ Wright deserves that opportunity.