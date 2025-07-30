The Preparation to Win Is the Real Championship Trophy

Advertisement

By Von C. Howard / For The Westside Gazette

I was watching ESPN recently, catching highlights from The Open Championship, when golfer Scottie Scheffler said something that really sat with me: “Winning is just a moment, but the process is what defines you.”

That quote hit me in a personal way because like so many of us, I’ve had moments where I felt like I was losing. Losing time. Losing energy. Losing hope. But even in those moments, I’ve come to understand something deeper: just because you didn’t win on paper doesn’t mean you lost in purpose.

I’ve Seen It Firsthand…

I’ve watched lawyers who poured everything into a case and still heard “guilty” or “denied.” But that same preparation, those long nights of research, the detailed arguments, the emotional control—made them sharper for the next case. They didn’t walk away with a win, but they walked away better.

I’ve seen athletes train all season long, lifting weights, sticking to diets, running drills until their legs burn, only to lose a big game. And yet, something was still happening in them: their muscles grew, their minds matured, and their confidence in handling pressure got stronger.

Those are the wins people don’t always see. And truthfully, they’re the ones that last the longest.

It Feels Like Losing, But It’s Really Growth

There have been seasons in my own life where things didn’t go the way I planned. Projects didn’t take off, relationships were strained, and doors I prayed would open stayed shut. But looking back now, I can honestly say: God was preparing me.

It reminds me of Daryl Coley’s gospel song, “He’s Preparing Me.” That song brings tears to my eyes sometimes because it speaks to those in-between moments where you’re not being celebrated, but you’re being cultivated. God was strengthening my voice, shaping my patience, deepening my character, and teaching me to keep showing up even when I couldn’t see the outcome.

This Is Bigger Than Me

I share this because our people, our communities, our families, our Black-owned businesses and organizations, we know what it feels like to fight uphill. We don’t always get big wins. We’ve felt defeated, overlooked, and underfunded. But hear me when I say: the preparation is not in vain.

We’re building something. Every time we gather our families, launch something new, serve others, mentor a young person, or show up when it would be easier to quit—that’s winning. That’s a legacy.

The Real Trophy

I’ve learned that celebrations are short. People clap for a moment. Then life moves on. But preparation? That stays with you. It shows up in the next meeting, the next opportunity, the next challenge. That’s the real trophy, the growth, the grit, the faith you built on the way.

So, if it feels like you’re not “winning” right now, Breathe. Trust the process. Let the preparation work on you. Because when the moment comes (and it will), you’ll be ready not just to win—but to carry it with purpose.

And if no trophy ever comes? You’re still walking with everything the process gave you.

And that, my people, is the real victory.