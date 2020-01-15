The Protest and the Proxy

The Gantt Report

By Lucius Gantt

It’s no secret. Everybody knows the government devils can’t count. They couldn’t count the number of participants in the “Million Man March”, they couldn’t count the people that attended the inauguration of President Barack Obama and there is no way in hell that Donald Trump can count or categorize alleged protestors in Iran.

Think about social media. In America and in Iran, young people get their news and express their views on social media.

Now, when Iranians took to the streets after the death of a beloved Iranian general, reports said millions of Iranian men, women and children of all ages protested in the streets to show their opposition to the US assassination of one of their countrymen.

After a commercial airplane was shot down, mistakenly or on purpose, for flying in a real time apparent tense war zone, reports suggested that thousands of Iranians, mostly students, began to protest Iranian governmental leaders.

Black people in America should know better than anyone how a government can say, “You have a right to peacefully protest” but you can only protest for the cause that we say, at the time we say, on the date that we say and in the way that we say!

The imperialist press that you love so very much and think is so very fair and impartial called Blacks that protested in America about issues of importance to Black people, outlaws, renegades, law violators and common criminals!

Don’t act like you have amnesia or dementia! It was the government that beat The Freedom Riders, it was the government that turned a protest into “Bloody Sunday,” on March 7, 1965, when some 600 civil rights marchers headed east out of Selma, Alabama on U.S. Route 80 where state and local lawmen attacked them on the Edmund Pettus Bridge with billy clubs and tear gas and it was the government that sicked vicious dogs on innocent Black men, women, children and babies involved in bus boycotts, lunch room sit ins and other protests.

Trump’s rants on Twitter claim Iran’s assassinated general was a murderer because he had involvement with some Middle East proxies.

OK, like governments say, I can’t confirm or deny that.

However, I can say that the United States, Russia and other governments use mercenaries, hired gunmen and killers to do questionable deeds that can be disavowed by governments that employ them.

For example, the Nisour Square Massacre occurred on September 16, 2007 where employees of Blackwater Security Consulting (now Academi), a private military company contracted by the US government to provide security services in Iraq, shot at Iraqi civilians, killing 17 and injuring 20 in Nisour Square, Badhdad, while escorting a U.S. embassy convoy. The killings outraged Iraqis and strained relations between Iraq and the United States. In 2014, four Blackwater employees were tried and convicted in U.S. federal court; one of murder, and the other three of manslaughter and firearms charges.

Russia has been accused of using proxies in taking over Crimea.

Oh yes, if use of proxies is bad for one nation it is equally bad for your nation.

I don’t think Israel and Saudi Arabia would shed one tear if Iran was devastated and wiped off of the world map.

At the same time, I think both Israel and the Saudis have shared their feelings about Iran with President Trump prior to Trump ordered assassination attempts on Iranian government officials that were visiting officials in Iraq and in Yemen.

A Presidential liar is a dangerous thing. If Americans are threatened on foreign soil, I would expect the United States to strike back but we cannot support Presidential use of deadly force when ordered to do so by foreign governments and then lying about fake “imminent threats” and proposed embassy bombings that never materialized.

Military crimes are bad but governmental cover-ups are wo