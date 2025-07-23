The Relentless Truth-Tellers: Black Women on the Frontlines of Democracy

Advertisement

Jasmine Crockett and the Unapologetic Truth About DEI — And Who’s Really Afraid of It

By Terri Dillard

Black Women Part 2 of 2 Part Series

As Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett, a native of Saint Louis, Missouri rises in the national spotlight, her candid defense of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) cuts through the noise—and exposes a deeper truth about who is really threatened by equality.

There’s a reason Rep. Jasmine Crockett’s recent comments about DEI lit up the political landscape. “Listen, if you are competent, you are not concerned,” she said—sparking praise, outrage, and everything in between. She then got specific, describing the most vocal DEI critics as “mediocre white boys” fearful of losing unearned ground.

The backlash was swift and loud. But underneath all the pearl-clutching, there’s something unmistakable: the sting of the truth.

“Their problem is not with DEI itself; it’s being held to a standard they never had to meet before.”

Crockett views DEI as essential for American society and its workforce. Drawing parallels to finance, she argues that just as a diverse portfolio is stronger, so too is a diverse workforce. She highlights that companies with diverse workforces tend to outperform their competitors in terms of profitability and cash flow.

Challenging Misconceptions

Crockett actively counters the narrative that DEI initiatives primarily benefit black and brown communities, citing research that white women have been significant beneficiaries of said initiatives.

Opposing Anti DEI Efforts

She strongly opposes efforts to dismantle DEI, such as the “Dismantle DEI Act” arguing that such actions are detrimental to the country. Additionally, she has publicly challenged individuals who claim that DEI policies oppress white people, stating that there is no historical or current evidence of such oppression in the United States. In fact, she points out the historical context of Black Americans being denied access to certain institutions, this leading to the creation of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU’s).

As someone who spent over 40 years as an executive in the retail industry, I know Crockett’s words weren’t an exaggeration. I’ve seen white men and women —unqualified and inexperienced—catapulted into high-paying leadership roles while people of color, and LGBTQ+ professionals were passed over despite working harder, smarter staying longer, and knowing more.

Too often, those same privileged hires used derogatory language behind closed doors and fostered toxic cultures. DEI didn’t create this tension—it exposed it.

DEI Doesn’t Threaten Merit. It Enforces It.

The anti-DEI crowd loves to shout about “merit-based hiring.” But if they truly valued merit, they would welcome systems that help identify the most qualified, not fear them.

We’ve watched President Trump fail forward for years, partially by tricking millions of voters into believing that certain marginalized people are the reason for America’s downfall. Yet here he is, in his second term and this time sliding men and women into positions of authority, arguably based on loyalty rather than qualifications and or competency.

In reality, when they argue against DEI, what they’re often saying—whether they realize it or not—is that qualified people don’t look like us.

That’s not just wrong. It’s racist.

Let’s be clear: DEI was implemented not to lower standards but to finally raise them, by removing the invisible thumb of bias from the scale.

“What scares them isn’t losing an unfair advantage; it’s being measured for the first time.”

Black Women Have Never Had the Luxury of Mediocrity

While others coasted on privilege, Black women had to become twice as good to get half as far. We now lead the country in postsecondary degrees earned among women. Not because the system worked for us, but because we refused to let it crush us.

“That’s what DEI critics really resent: we were never supposed to catch up—let alone surpass.”

Rep. Crockett’s voice is a reflection of that truth. And perhaps that’s why she’s gaining ground politically. A new Republican poll shows her leading the 2026 Texas Senate Democratic primary, with a real shot at unseating Republican Sen. John Cornyn if she chooses to run.

Yet, she faces criticism from both Republicans and members of her own party for her blunt delivery. Why? Because she refuses to package truth in a political and palatable Trump soundbite.

“Whenever we speak truth without compromise, we’re told we’re angry. But we are not angry. We are informed. We are not loud because we want attention. We are loud because silence has never protected us.”

The Power of Black Women in Politics

Black women like Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, Jasmine Crockett, Stacey Abrams, and Vice President Kamala Harris are not only participating in politics—they are redefining it. Despite representing 7.8% of the population, Black women remain underrepresented at every level of government. No Black woman has ever been elected governor. Only two have ever served in the U.S. Senate.

Still, we persist. We build movements. We mobilize voters. We win against odds that would paralyze others.

Rep. Crockett is part of a new generation that demands more from democracy—and doesn’t apologize for doing so.

What Comes Next

As we head into the 2026 election cycle, Crockett is not just a candidate to watch—she’s a test for whether the Democratic Party is ready to support bold, unapologetic leadership from Black women.

She may not fit the mold of traditional political decorum, but that mold was never designed for us in the first place. Crockett doesn’t speak to divide—she speaks to reveal.

“A system that rewards mediocrity leads to dangerous leadership. DEI ensures we don’t keep paying that price.”

Jenifer Jeanette Lewis: The Bold Voice of Belonging in Hollywood

In a town that so often trades authenticity for appearance, Jenifer Lewis remains a rare gem—unapologetically herself, loudly herself, and proudly herself.

Born in Kinloch, Missouri, Lewis didn’t just spring onto the Hollywood stage; she ascended with grit and brilliance. From her first solo at First Missionary Baptist Church to a star on both the Hollywood and St. Louis Walks of Fame, Lewis’s journey has been anything but ordinary. Her presence across over 400 TV episodes, including the Emmy-nominated “Black-ish,” has made her a household name and a cultural force.

“They were clapping, screaming, and I never looked back,” she once said, recalling that first performance. Her energy never waned—not on Broadway, not in films like Poetic Justice or What’s Love Got to Do With It, and not when disguised as a singing sunflower on The Masked Singer. The woman is unstoppable.

But Jenifer Lewis is more than her roles—she’s a movement.

Mental Health, DEI, and the Power of Platform

Known as “The Mother of Black Hollywood,” Lewis brings maternal strength to her activism. Her voice has consistently amplified causes like mental health awareness, racial equity, and LGBTQ+ inclusion. Whether presenting as an advocate for these causes or accepting an honorary Doctor of Fine Arts for her work, Lewis makes one thing clear: your truth is your superpower.

“Self-care is the first thing you gotta self-care,” she emphasizes—an apt mantra for our times. She doesn’t just talk the talk; she walks it with fiery grace and an unwavering commitment to lifting up marginalized communities.

The Politically Vocal Artist

Lewis isn’t afraid to say what others won’t. She’s likened Donald Trump’s political trajectory to Adolf Hitler’s, issuing stark warnings about threats to Black communities and civil liberties. While some stars remain silent for fear of fallout, Lewis is the storm—calling out injustice, urging people to vote, and fiercely defending the values of democracy.

She’s also taken aim at tech mogul Elon Musk, criticizing what she sees as his alignment with far-right figures and policies. Lewis doesn’t mince words. She delivers them with purpose.

Jenifer Lewis Is… Necessary

In a cultural landscape that often sidelines outspoken women—especially Black women—Lewis demands the mic. Her work and her words create space for vulnerability, truth, and justice. She’s not just acting; she’s actively reshaping the story.

At a time when inclusion can feel like a buzzword, Jenifer Lewis reminds us of what it really looks like: loud, loving, and radically honest. Out of the overflow of the heart the mouth speaks.

Whether it’s Brown-Jackson, Abrams, Crockett or cultural figures like Jenifer Lewis, Black women have long been the conscience of this country. We are not new to this—we are true to this.

As Lewis put it:

“Everybody stands up and fight! Wherever you are in the world, stand up, they know they have gone too far.”

Let’s make sure they know we’re not backing down.