The San Antonio Police Department said in a video statement the officer was handling an unrelated disturbance call at the McDonald’s Sunday night when he saw a car, he believed had evaded police the previous day and called for backup. Before backup officers arrived, body camera video released by police shows the officer walk up to the driver’s side of the car, open the door, and order the driver out. The visibly startled teen, who was in the driver’s seat eating, put the car in reverse and started backing up. Brennand then opened fire on the automobile five times. The officer opened fire five more times as the driver changed the vehicle to proceed ahead, according to body camera video. According to SAPD, the adolescent was discovered a block away with several gunshot wounds. The car’s passenger was unharmed.

By Layla Davidson