The Second American Declaration

By Mel Gurtov

WHEN in the Course of human events, it becomes necessary to decide that a government that purports to represent the union of states has failed to do so; that the unalienable rights of Life, Liberty, and the pursuit of Happiness have been trampled upon by that government; and that the rule of law and the Constitution have been systematically violated, then whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it.

Thus, we the people have determined that the present government under President Donald J. Trump is bent on the destruction of democratic authority and its replacement by an authoritarian regime that does not respect the Constitution, the rule of law, or the fundamental human rights of American citizens and other lawful residents of these United States.

We, therefore, declare that the present government is illegitimate: Its President has violated his oath of office to “protect and defend the Constitution,” instead claiming absolute power; he has unlawfully and dishonorably ordered the prosecution of critics, abusing the independent role of the department of justice; he has appointed people to high government positions based entirely on loyalty to him and with limited or no competence for the office to which they have been appointed; he has undermined the independence of various government agencies and institutes established by Congress, dismantling some and seeking to turn others into arms of the executive branch; he has denied critical funds to state and local governments that resist his administration’s unlawful policies and regulations; he has shown contempt for Congress, ignoring its constitutional role in budgeting, war powers, and appointment of officials; he and members of his cabinet have engaged in numerous corrupt dealings with foreign governments that enrich the President and his friends; he and his administration have systematically undermined civil society, including freedom of the press and freedom of speech in universities and law firms; his administration, turning the department of homeland security into a domestic security tool, has illegally carried out military operations in the states and cities of these United States–operations that provoke violence and deprive Americans and lawful residents of their basic rights; his administration has undermined the purposes and creed of the professional military, removing senior officers without cause and committing US military forces to illegal acts on the high seas; his administration has undermined the reputation of the United States, carrying out policies that are lawless and imperialist in the eyes of many governments and peoples around the world; he and his administration have ignored and denigrated the nation’s science community, dismantling environmental regulations and research programs in defiance of the scientific consensus on global warming; and he and his administration have undermined traditional alliances with democracies, weaponizing tariffs to overcome their resistance to his policies and interfering in their internal politics by promoting the agenda of far-right political parties.

Prudence, indeed, will dictate that Governments long established should not be changed for light and transient causes. But when a long train of abuses and usurpations, pursuing invariably the same Object evinces a design to reduce them under absolute Despotism, it is their right, it is their duty, to throw off such Government, and to provide new Guards for their future security. We vow to use peaceful means and democratic processes to do so, answering force with force only as a last resort, confident that history has shown that mass nonviolent force has proven successful at overcoming oppression.

For the support of this Declaration, with a firm reliance on the protection of divine Providence, we mutually pledge to each other our Lives, our Fortunes and our sacred Honor.

Mel Gurtov, syndicated by PeaceVoice, is Professor Emeritus of Political Science at Portland State University.