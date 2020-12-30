Letter to Editor

The State of Georgia played a major role in the Outcome of The Civil War in 1864 and can make the Pendulum Swing again toward Justice in our 2020 Civil War.

By James J. Hankins

During legal slavery, the slave owners had names like Calhoun and Beauregard. Today, 2020, the GOP slave masters are Donald Trump and Mitch McConnell. They owned the two U.S. Senators who misrepresent the Peach State. If you gave those two billionaire Senators a shopping list to buy groceries at Piggy Wiggly like the average citizen, they would not know the price of any item. This is the list: 6 spots, 6 sweet potatoes, 6 ears of corn, 1 lb. of grits, one bag of cornmeal, 3 lb. bag of vidalia onions, 6 peaches and one big watermelon.

Yes, this is a real civil war and we all need to do something to save our democracy. The preachers will say pray, pray and pray. The teachers will say education is the key, key and key. The brave diverse nonviolent protesters will say march peacefully, practice civil disobedience, register and vote. The cowardly violent bigot protesters will hide behind their guns and say hit them “two times” then run when they start hitting us back. The very well paid with dark money mercenaries will do as much damage to people, police and property, start a fire, then slip quietly into the night. My grandmother would say, call someone in Georgia and tell them to vote.

When I was growing up before cell phones, we had to pay for long- distant calls. My sisters and brother would catch a Greyhound bus back to HBCU Fayetteville State University after a holiday. They would use a pay phone to call back home and ask the operator if we would accept a collect call from Charles and we would say no. We did not consider it lying or cheating because we said no (smile). We knew then that they were in Fayetteville, NC and we did not pay for that long distant call. Almost all of us know someone in Georgia. If you do not know ask your family historian/ nosiest person. They will tell you the person, who they married, how long the marriage lasted and a few other things for your information (smile). There are two articulate and altruistic Democrats in the runoff for the U.S. Senate seats. They are Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock. They will vote to use some of your tax money to help you and your family with rent, mortgage payments, car payments, food, utilities bills, add to your unemployment checks and give you enough cash each month until this Covid-19 files away. The two greedy Republican senators, Kelly Loeffler Scrooge and David Perdue Scrooge, evidently never read about the money poor MAN who took a snack pack, two fish and five loaves from the value menu, blessed it and fed five thousand men. This same itinerant preacher said the earth is the Lord’s and everything in it. Will you please do your part and call someone in Georgia out of respect for the late freedom fighter John Lewis.

“HAPPY NEW YEAR”