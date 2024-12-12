The Trial of Daniel Penny IN the Death of Jordan Neely: A Reflection of America’s Divisions

A Message From The Publisher

…‘Truly I tell you, whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me.’— Matthew 25:40 (NIV)

By Bobby R. Henry, Sr.

The legal trial of Daniel Penny, a former Marine, in the death of Jordan Neely, a homeless Black man, has become yet another flashpoint in America’s ongoing struggle with its deepest divides—race, class, mental health, and justice. The tragic encounter on a New York subway between Penny and Neely has sparked outrage, debate, and reflection, forcing the nation to confront uncomfortable truths about who we value, who we fear, and how justice is applied

Two Americas on Display

On one side stands Daniel Penny, a young white man hailed by some as a hero for intervening during what he claimed was a threatening situation. He is described as a veteran embodying discipline and duty, with a defense team backed by significant financial contributions. On the other side is Jordan Neely, a Black man struggling with mental illness and homelessness, remembered for his Michael Jackson impersonations but cast by others as a vagrant whose erratic behavior invoked fear. These two narratives represent starkly different Americas: one defined by privilege and opportunity, the other by poverty and despair.

The details of the case are chilling. Neely, reportedly in the throes of a mental health crisis, was restrained by Penny in a chokehold for over six minutes—an act that led to Neely’s death. The incident was captured on video, igniting public outrage and calls for accountability. Yet, as the trial unfolds, it becomes clear that this case is not just about the actions of two men but about the systems that shaped their lives and the biases that influence how we perceive them.

A Divided Jury and a Divided Nation

The jury—composed of seven women and five men, nine of whom are white and three who are not—is emblematic of the racial and cultural divides that permeate this case. Their deliberations will undoubtedly be shaped by their own experiences, perceptions, and implicit biases. How will they interpret Penny’s actions? Was he a Good Samaritan trying to protect others, or was his response driven by unconscious prejudices about race and class?

The racial dynamics are undeniable. Had the roles been reversed—had a Black man choked a white man to death—how different would public perception, media coverage, and legal outcomes be? Would the narrative shift from heroism to criminality, from Christian benevolence to unwarranted aggression?

Mental Health and the Cost of Neglect

Jordan Neely’s death also shines a glaring spotlight on the failures of America’s mental health system. Neely’s struggles were well-documented; he was on a city list of individuals in need of urgent intervention. Yet, like so many others, he fell through the cracks of an overwhelmed and underfunded system. His death is a sobering reminder that homelessness and mental illness are often criminalized rather than addressed with compassion and resources.

Penny’s defenders argue that he acted in the absence of law enforcement, stepping in to protect subway passengers from what he perceived as a threat. But should the burden of addressing mental health crises fall on individuals untrained for such situations? Neely’s life, and Penny’s subsequent actions, highlight the dire consequences of systemic neglect.

Justice or Just Us?

This case forces us to ask: what does justice look like in a nation so fractured along racial and socio-economic lines? For many, Penny’s trial is about more than his guilt or innocence—it is a referendum on how America values Black lives, how it treats its most vulnerable, and how it reconciles its ideals with its realities.

For others, Penny is a scapegoat, a man who acted in a moment of fear and uncertainty, now facing the full weight of a polarized nation’s anger. His trial has become a stage for debates about race, privilege, and the right to self-defense.

Moving Forward

The outcome of this trial, whatever it may be, will not provide closure to the larger issues it represents. Whether Daniel Penny is found guilty or acquitted, the deeper wounds of race, inequality, and systemic failure remain.

As the verdict was announced, I couldn’t help but reflect that justice is not confined to the courtroom. It extends to the society we create and the values we choose to uphold. Justice means ensuring that everyone—Black or white, LGBTQ+ or straight, Muslim or Jewish, rich or poor, whether living in the White House or on the streets—deserves a fair and equitable judicial system. Can we truly say that this ideal was realized in this case—or in so many others like it?