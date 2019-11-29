The Westside Gazette junior photojournalists

Growing the Voices of Our Future

The Westside Gazette Newspaper is honored to feature these editorial contributions made by local students.

Last Thursday I received an award from the Children’s Service Council of Broward County for writing in the newspaper. I was extremely honored and very happy that I received that award. A lot of county-wide officials were there to congratulate the recipients. Thank you to the Children’s Service Council for recognizing my articles and thank you to the Westside Gazette for providing me the platform to share my passion for writing. I have learned so much during this process about myself and others. Thank you again for this wonderful opportunity. —Leja Williams

I’m thankful for being recognized for something. God has given me a gift to write and I must continue to do so . I want to thank Mr. Bobby Henry WHO has encouraged me to keep writing. He pushes me and talks to me and tells me to write. —Oniya Rolle

Last week I was honored and rewarded for writing for the newspaper. I am so happy that the other girls and I were able to participate in something so important. I think it is amazing that the Children’s Services Council supports us in sharing our voices. —Brielle Henry

Do you know a young person interested in photography or journalism? We’d love to have them on our program. E-mail: brhsr@thewestsidegazette.com

