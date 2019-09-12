The Westside Gazette Newspaper is honored to feature these editorial contributions made by local students.

Growing the Voices of Our Future

Activities abound as ArtsLaunch took center stage

By Layla Davidson

On September 8, I attended the ArtsLaunch at the Adrienne Arsht Center in Miami, FL. ArtsLaunch consisted of multiple vendors and shows it is the biggest free community event in Miami that celebrates the performing arts and other arts disciplines.

This open house is the annual kick-off to Miami’s art season!

ArtsLaunch is a full day of over 50 activities including free mini performances, interactive workshops, kids’ activities, farmers market, tours and more.

It was an enjoyable moment for me and a great experience.

A day at Lauderdale by the Sea

By Oniya Rolle

Expecting a little rain, it was pretty and a nice breeze. Fishing Headquarters is where my journey led to. Boarding the small sturdy boat I continued my adventure out to the deep blue sea in more than 160 feet of deep blue water.

The boat began to rock violently, faster and faster as the captain sped up.

Coming to a stop slowly, one of the mates approached me to inform me on what we would be doing and how it should be done.

“Chartered Fishing” is what it was called as the mate continued to talk. It was basically explained to me as directed fishing, meaning you got help and all of the fishing equipment was provided.

With past experience, I thought it was going to be a breeze, but I was definitely wrong. The fishing rod’s handles were quite different and since the boat wasn’t big enough to cast the rod back we had to direct the line as it got deeper and deeper.

An hour into changing locations and fishing the journey became frustrating and very hard to get the fish to bite the hook, as time passed and flew by the trip was starting to come to an end.

At this point I was starting to lose confidence but I didn’t stop fishing…sooner or later FINALLY I caught a fish not just any fish it was a REMORA! These fish stuck on too sharks to clean them as I found out.

Heading back to the dock I thought to myself, I was the one that caught the oddest fish.

Girls in Christ

By Leja Williams

Janelle Floyd is CEO/founder of a program called Girls In Christ. Girls in Christ is a Christian ministry program for girls ages 13-18 and they grow together through confidence, Christ, and community by having faith in God, going to bible study, and bonding.

By Brielle Henry

This past week, my family and I have volunteered collecting and moving donations for people in the Bahamas. They have lost their homes and are in need of everything. We are very blessed that the Hurricane didn’t come to our area. The pictures above are at the donation site at the Old Dillard Museum in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

Hurricane Dorian

By Samara Rawls

Hurricane Dorian’s satellite appearance on Sunday morning photo from NOAA.–In an update at 8:30 a.m. ET on Sunday, forecasters at the National Hurricane Center did not mince words, writing, “The eyewall of catastrophic Hurricane Dorian is currently reaching the Abaco Islands. This is a life-threatening situation. Residents there should take immediate shelter. Do not venture into the eye if it passes over your location.”

About a week ago, Hurricane Dorian hit hard in the Bahamas. It stayed over the island for about 2 days, which usually never happens. It was very rare for a hurricane to stay over an island for a very long time. Here are some interesting facts about hurricanes! While these are very cool facts, hurricanes are very powerful and can cause a lot of damage.

Hurricanes can reach up to 320 km per hour!

Hurricanes start off as tropical storms, then turn into hurricanes

Most hurricanes form off the coast of Africa. They start off slow, then over the warm Atlantic Ocean, they become larger and create winds. or other local non-profit groups to determine how you can assist.

