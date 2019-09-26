The Westside Gazette Newspaper is honored to feature these editorial contributions made by local students.

Growing the Voices of Our Future

Women of Color Empowering Conference

By Samara Rawls

On September 14, 2019, I attended the 2019 Women of Color Empowerment Conference in Fort Lauderdale, Florida at the Fort Lauderdale Marriott Harbor Beach Resort & Spa. I was with a group of teenage girls who were volunteering at the conference. It was a marvelous experience for me, and here is what I learned and took away from the conference:

We were able to participate in a class on money management, taught by Ms. Delores McKenzie. In one of our sessions, we discussed about how we should save our money, and why you should save money. I also learned you shouldn’t really use credit cards. When you purchase something using a credit card, and you don’t have enough money to pay the bill when it is due, overtime, these bills add up and you will become in debt.

We also had a session on stem where we were able to code programs, and I had a pleasant time. I was able to create my own game from coding, which was educational and enjoyable.

We also had Black men and women, who worked in the stem field present to us. They discussed the importance of having Black women working in the stem profession. The panel also informed us we needed more women, especially Black women because very few work in stem fields.

The experience of going to the conference was amazing. I learned how to code and how to manage my money. I would recommend young Black girls attend this conference because they will learn about many things and will be empowered.

Committed to educating today’s students

By Layla Davidson

As superintendent of the nation’s sixth largest school district – with over 270,000 students in 337 schools and approximately 30,000 employees – Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Robert W. Runcie is committed to Educating Today’s Students to Succeed in Tomorrow’s World.

Mr. Runcie was born in Jamaica, the first of his family to go to college. He graduated from Harvard University and earned his MBA from Northwestern University.

Mr. Runcie became part of the Broward County Public School system in 2011. Mr. Runcie believes the true price of leadership is the willingness to place the needs of others above your own. He is certainly a leader I am proud to know.

Praise Dancing

By Leja Williams

Last Sunday I praise danced at church. It was fun, and I really enjoy dancing. Praise dancing for me is very inspirational. When I dance I feel closer to God as a whole. I have been praise dancing since I was around the age of five. I plan to continue praise dancing until I turn 18 and go off to college.” Praise dancing is what I do!”

International Coastal Clean Up Day

By Brielle Henry

My family and I cleaned up pollution on the beach with people around the world. Keeping the oceans and environment litter-free is really important for the entire ecosystem. Humans must do a better job putting trash where it belongs so that animals don’t suffer. We only have one Earth.

