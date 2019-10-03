The Westside Gazette Newspaper is honored to feature these editorial contributions made by local students.

Growing the Voices of Our Future

Tips for Running for a Position at School

Samara Rawls

About this time last week, I told my parents that I would run for vice president for my National Junior Honor Society Club. At first, it was a joke, but then I thought about how I could be a leader and decided to run for a position.

Today, I am going to be giving you tips on running for an office at your school.

First, you need to write a speech. I suggest you write your speech about a week ahead, so you can have time to practice and memorize it. Your speech should inform your members what you will do when you are in office and how you will get there. Make sure your message is not too long, because you do not want to bore your audience. Make sure you use words your audience can understand, which means no fancy words.

Once you have written your speech, you should memorize it, so you won’t be dependent upon a paper.

When the day comes to give your speech, you should get a good night’s rest and have a great breakfast. You don’t want to start your speech day off negatively.

When it’s time to give your speech, you should bring a notecard, with the topics you are going to speak on, just in case you forget.

When you are speaking to your audience, make sure you make eye contact with them and use a clear voice.

Those are some tips on how to prepare for an election.

Happy Birthday Mom

Leja Williams

Pictured L-R: Birthday girl, Carolyn Patrice Vickers, Earline Session, Wendy Parson, and Velva Rawls.

This weekend was my mom’s birthday. She went to Mexico and had a blast with her friends. They did some of everything and ate some of everything. This time I wasn’t able to go, but next time I’m going for sure.

I know it was nice for her to be away from home and have girls time with her friends.

My mom is a very hard worker so I know this was a nice relaxing reward.

Happy birthday mom – I love you.

My weekend in NYC through photos

By Brielle Henry

Mary McLeod Bethune

Layla Davidson

Mary McLeod Bethune was born on a farm near Mayesville, South Carolina in 1875.

Bethune was one of the most prominent African American women of the first half of the twentieth century and one of the most powerful.

She devoted her career to improving the lives of African Americans through education, politics, and economic empowerment.

She did so first through the school she founded, Bethune-Cookman College, later as president of the National Council of Negro Women, and then as a top Black administrator in President Roosevelt administration.

Bethune was one of the last of Samuel and Patsy McLeod’s seventeen children.

After the Civil War, her mother worked for her former owner until she could buy the land on which the family grew cotton. By age nine, Bethune could pick 250 pounds of cotton a day.

Mary McLeod Bethune used the power of education, political activism, and civil service to achieve racial and gender equality throughout the United States and the world.

She was the first person in her family born free and the only person in her family afforded a formal education.

Bethune emerged from abject poverty and oppression of the Reconstruction Era South to achieve greatness.

