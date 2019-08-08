 The Westside Gazette Newspaper is honored to feature these editorial contributions made by local students.

Growing the Voices of Our Future

Say, “Have You Got That Spirit!!”

By Leja Williams

This weekend I went to the Universal Cheerleading As-sociation (UCA) Cheer-leading Camp in Daytona Beach, Florida. I had so much fun and my team and I learned a lot. We took home two 1st place trophies. Also, while we were there, I won the Spirit Stick. The Spirit Stick is given to the person with the most enthusiasm and spirit.

Tax Free Weekend

By Layla Davidson

School is almost here and August 2nd – August 6th was a Tax Free Weekend in the state of Florida.

Tax Free Weekend is a tax holiday a week or two before school starts. The Tax Free Weekend can be used to help guardians and parents buy school supplies and things their children will need without having to pay taxes.

What qualifies for Tax Free Weekend in Florida?

School supplies that were normally $15 or less per item such as, clothing, accessories, and $60 school related things along with certain computers and equipment costing $1,000 or less per item when purchased for personal use.

Tax Free Weekend was a good time for families to take advantage of the back to school savings that came with it.

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.