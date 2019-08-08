 The Westside Gazette Newspaper is honored to feature these editorial contributions made by local students.

August 8, 2019 Carma Henry Local News 0
Want create site? Find Free WordPress Themes and plugins.

Growing the Voices of  Our Future

Say, “Have You Got That Spirit!!”

Leja Williams, 14

By Leja Williams

This weekend I went to the Universal Cheerleading As-sociation (UCA) Cheer-leading Camp in Daytona Beach, Florida. I had so much fun and my team and I learned a lot. We took home two 1st place trophies. Also, while we were there, I won the Spirit Stick. The Spirit Stick is given to the person with the most enthusiasm and spirit.

Tax Free Weekend

Layla Davidson, 13

By Layla Davidson

School is almost here and  August 2nd – August 6th was a Tax Free Weekend in the state of Florida.

Tax Free Weekend is a tax holiday a week or two before school starts. The Tax Free Weekend can be used to help guardians and parents buy school supplies and things their children will need without having to pay taxes.

What qualifies for Tax Free Weekend in Florida?

School supplies that were normally $15 or less per item such as, clothing, accessories, and $60 school related things along with certain computers and equipment costing $1,000 or less per item when purchased for personal use.

Tax Free Weekend was a good time for families to take advantage of the back to school savings that came with it.

 

 

 

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.
Be Sociable, Share!
    About Carma Henry 13961 Articles
    Carma Lynn Henry Westside Gazette Newspaper 545 N.W. 7th Terrace, Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33311 Office: (954) 525-1489 Fax: (954) 525-1861

    Related Articles

    Local News

    Growing the Voices of Our Future

    January 24, 2019 Carma Henry Local News 0

    In a joint effort to get students involved with the Children Services Council’s 2019 Broward AWARE! Protecting OUR Children campaign: Growing the Voices of Our Future, the Westside Gazette will engage youth in a photovoice (photojournalism) project. The youth will tell their stories through the written word and through the lens of cameras they will operate as photojournalists focusing in but not limited to the Broward AWARE campaign. […]

    Be Sociable, Share!

      Be the first to comment

      Leave a Reply

      Your email address will not be published.


      *