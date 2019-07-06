The Westside Gazette Newspaper is honored to feature these editorialcontributions made by local students.

Growing the Voices of Our Future

Jordyn Allen 2019 National Speech and Debate Champion

By Layla Davidson

Is a graduate of American Heritage. Jordyn has done musical theater since she was seven. She has been involved with speech and debate and mock trials since the eighth grade.

In June of 2019, Jordyn went to Dallas, Texas to compete in the 2019 National Speech and Debate Tournament. Jordyn won her debate on Marijuana and was crowned as the national champion.

Beyond being a great debater, Jordyn is very influential in the community. When our youth sees Jordyn, they think: if she did it, I can do it. She is an awesome inspiration for many.

Jordyn shows not only our youth, but our society that you can do anything if you put your mind to it, work hard, and have faith in God.

Jordyn Allen is my role model because even through adversity and obstacles, she still persevered and proved to me that when you put your mind to something you can be so much bigger than you ever imagined.

Five reasons to allow your child access to Social Media

By Samara Rawls

Today, social media is a thing that many people have, young and old. But sometimes, parents don’t allow their children to explore social media because they believe it can be bad. Today I will explain the reasons why you should allow your child to use social media.

#1. To engage your child in the real world

Some parents don’t allow their child to have social media because they believe there is awful content online. Of course, there will be things online that you don’t want children to see, but you have to allow your child to be exposed to the real world. You won’t be able to protect your child from everything, so let them experience some things on their own and allow them to make their own decisions. If they choose the wrong decision, then they will face the consequences, learn from their mistakes, and hopefully not do it again.

#2. To allow your child to express themselves

Your child can express themselves in many ways, but one major way is through social media. When your child can post their talent, that is a way of showing others what they can do. When your child does this, they might inspire others to do what they love. Also, when there are injustices in the world, your child can speak up about it on social media and have a voice.

#3. To help your child connect with friends

While texting may allow your child to communicate with their friends, social media is a better way to interact and meet new friends. While on social media, someone could post something, and your child could connect with them and become friends.

#4. To help them feel a part of a group

Most people want social media because their other friends have it, and that may be a good reason. I don’t have social media, and I miss out on certain things. Sometimes my friends will be telling a joke posted on social media, and I feel left out. This may seem like a small thing, but over time, I feel like I’m missing out on something because some of my friends are enjoying themselves.

#5. To help your child relax

If your child is struggling to make friends, they can go online and find people that have the same interests as them and become friends which will help them to relax. Also, if your child has a hard day (don’t laugh adults), they may need a good laugh, and social media is a good place to go for a laugh. You can see silly videos that crack you up and make you feel better.

Those are some reasons you should let your child get social media. While social media may not be perfect, it can help in many other ways. So if your child asks you for social media, just don’t say no; instead, talk to them about the benefits and drawbacks of having it.

Swim lessons a crucial layer of protection

By Leja Williams

Florida leads the country in drowning deaths of children ages 1-4 years-old according to floridahealth.gov. These types of tragedies are always so sad and devastating.

Ways to prevent these tragedies are by having supervision, the first and most crucial layer of protection, means someone is always actively watching when a child is in the pool. The next way is barriers to physically block a child from the pool. The last layer is in an emergency, it is critical to know CPR, to have a phone nearby, and to immediately call 911.

Swim lessons and life jackets are preventive measures that save lives as well.

“If you don’t use it, you lose it”

By Brielle Henry

Before my sister and I can enjoy freetime this summer, my parents make us complete 2-3 assignments of online learning first.

My mom says that it will be easier for us to learn new things during the school year if we retain what we learned from the past.

