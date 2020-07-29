These 91 Black-Owned Businesses Worked Together to Generate $49M in Sales in One Year

Traffic Sales and Profit mastermind cohort proves that Black-owned businesses can thrive despite the COVID-19 crisis

(Source Blackbusiness.com):

Traffic Sales and Profit (TSP), a powerful network and Facebook group of almost 14,000 purpose-driven African American entrepreneurs, has announced that 91 of the Black business owners in their tribe have worked together to collectively generate $49 million in sales within just one year (from July 2019 to July 2020). Led by its founder, Lamar Tyler, the members of TSP are owners of everything from brick-and-mortar stores to e-commerce brands to service and product-based businesses.

What’s even more interesting is that this group of Black-owned businesses, called the TSP Mastermind, was able to generate most of that revenue AFTER the COVID-19 pandemic began. This proves that there is another side to the story reported by CBS News and other news outlets that 41% of Black-owned businesses have closed for good due to COVID-19.

How are they doing this?

Via his Facebook group, events, and courses, Tyler has been extremely instrumental in providing surefire systems and strategies that help small businesses and entrepreneurs grow, scale, and generate profits with ease.

“Black businesses are growing even in the midst of crisis,” he says. “Especially, those that are positioned to leverage digital marketing and sales strategies.”

He adds, “Black businesses need a safe space where they can lean in for support around the three keys to growth that we’ve discovered over the years. They are mindset, strategy, and execution. Without all three, it’s impossible to grow and reach your goals.”

Tyler’s keys to success are proven through the startling accomplishments of his 12-month mentorship program designed to elevate businesses to their next level of success. His tribe’s top-performing businesses include AfricanAncestry.com, CurlMix, Izzy and Liv, Freres Branchiaux, Confidence By Gabby Goodwin, CurlKit, Urban Intellectuals, Naturalicious, Bamblu, the Nikki Klugh Design Group, and many others.

A unique story that needs to be told

“Our companies have thrived in spite of the challenges that we, historically, see with Black businesses,” shares Tyler. “The success of our mastermind program reveals what can happen when Black business owners get the encouragement, support, and tools they need to grow. When we come together with a focus on growth and scaling, nothing can stop us.”

What’s happening with TSP is a unique story that needs to be told as an encouragement to anyone in business. Under Tyler and his team’s direction, the guidance, strategies, and resources that they provide helps others to rebuild, pivot, and thrive despite various uncertainties.

He concludes, “We’ve heard time and time again that ‘your network is your net worth,’ which ultimately means that you are the sum of the people you spend the most time with. TSP gives Black businesses and entrepreneurs the chance to surround themselves with other people that are on the same journey, experiencing the same struggles and really ‘get’ what it takes to push through, rise above and succeed. We often say at TSP, ‘When you sit with winners the conversation is different,’ and I’m proud to report that all we do is WIN!”

To become a part of the movement, join their Facebook group or sign up for free at TrafficSalesandProfit.com

For media inquiries and interview requests, contact Candace Ledbetter at (770) 709-1509 or Candace@CNBetterMedia.com

