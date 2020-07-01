Things Are Changing!

By Don Valentine and Nicole Nutting

He said: We joke around with the readers about our wits. Neither of us got into Cal for being stupid as a dishrag. Ergo, I posit to you that we are witnessing a transitional phase in our life-time. Could you have pictured in 1968 or 1974 White boys pushing at N.A.S.C.A.R. a Black guy’s car in solidarity, because he was disrespected with a noose?

She said: I sure hope you’re right, brother. This pandemic is a drag, but it has given people time to sit around and think about social issues! It looks like the will of the people is challenging the system in a significant way, but our leaders are pretty dug in. It was appalling to see the 2-day FBI investigation conclude that the noose was merely a rope pull to open the garage door. Wow–only one door out of 1684 stalls had a rope handle, and coincidentally it belonged to the only Black guy?? They think we’re stupid, but we can prove them wrong in November. Let’s go, Joe!

He said: The window is open for change to happen. Our readers need to register for mail in voter registration! Keep focused on the down end ballot slots they matter as well. If we don’t exercise our right to vote it could be your nephew or cousin killed at the hands of the police?

Nicole, do you want the public to have access to Affordable Health Care? Hmm, there is a global health crisis. Our President thinks this is a good time to go to the Supreme Court and dismantle the A.C.A. Can you explain the rationale to me?

She said: Our president is a sick masochist who enjoys having the power of life and death over his subjects. Letting Putin put a bounty on our soldiers? Letting Covid-19 wash over the country? Democracy is not a spectator sport. Get out and Vote for Joe!