‘This is a lot’: Angie Nixon recaps various attacks on her as Senate campaign gains momentum

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Nixon listed attacks on her hair, clothes, intelligence and identity days after Vice President JD Vance said she should leave America.

By Brandon Caldwell

(Source: The Grio)

As Republicans look to maintain slim control in both chambers of Congress, Florida state Rep. Angie Nixon has found herself as a target of numerous conservative voices, from Laura Loomer to Vice President JD Vance.

On Instagram on Saturday, Nixon reposted a list of insults that have been slung her way since she began her campaign.

“Folks have insulted: My Southern drawl. My loc’d hair. My clothes. My shoes. My intelligence. I’ve been called a ghetto Black b!t€h. Now @JDVance says I don’t belong and should leave the very country my ancestors helped build. This is a lot y’all. It is,” she wrote.

During an appearance in Lakeland, Florida earlier this week to support Nixon’s Senate opponent, Florida secretary of state Ashley Moody, Vance claimed that Nixon needed to leave America because she was a socialist.

“When Angie Nixon calls herself a socialist, I think the right response is to say, ‘Then get the hell out of here,”” Vance said on Thursday. “‘You don’t belong in America if those are your views.’”

Nixon referred to Vance’s comments as disrespectful and shameful.

“The fact that they are trying to demonize me and tell me I need to leave the country, the very country that I was born and raised in, the very state, and knowing again that my ancestors helped build this country and so I also don’t even know where I’d go back to,” Nixon told WESH.

When asked about joining the Democratic Socialists of America, Nixon informed the outlet that she doesn’t identify as a socialist. “I don’t identify as anything. I identify as Angie, a hard-working person who is going to put people first.”