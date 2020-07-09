Growing the Voices of Our Future

The Westside Gazette Newspaper in honored to feature these editorial contributions made by local students.

By Samara Rawls

This year I have lots of summer work to complete for my next school year. At first I didn’t know how I was going to complete it, but I’ve come up with a few strategies that I would like to share with you on how to complete summer work so you don’t have to rush everything into the last minute when it’s due.

The first thing to do is spread out your work. Set a deadline for yourself so that you will not procrastinate. Maybe you can do three pages of your work a day and you can be done very quick. By implementing this method you are sure to finish your work . My second tip is having a positive mindset. If you are thinking you cannot do the work or it is too much or you do not wanna do it, you will not get it done. You need to have a positive mindset to finish your work and do it to the best of your abilities. One last tip I have for your summer work is to make sure you finish at least a week before your school starts. You do not want to have to work up until the last week of summer so make sure you finish it before then. You can also use that last week to review everything and make sure you have everything right.

Those are my tips on how to complete your summer work. I hope you have a great summer!