This Year’s Allstate HBCU Legacy Bowl Gave Fans Excitement and Players Memories

By James B. Ewers Jr. Ed.D.

The atmosphere at the 2026 Allstate Legacy Bowl was electric. Coaches and players alike understood the opportunity presented to Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

It was a chance to showcase its football talent on a national stage. The game was televised on the NFL Network and was played at Yulman Stadium, home of the Tulane University Green Wave in New Orleans.

Leading up to the game were practices in front of NFL scouts. Their eyes were on several players who had made all-conference and some dark horses, too. We shouldn’t be surprised to see them on a National Football League roster in the Fall.

Team Gaither had as its co-coaches, Chennis Berry from South Carolina State University and Maurice Flowers from Johnson C. Smith University. Team Robinson had as its co-coaches, Tremaine Jackson from Prairie View A&M University and Quinn Gray from Florida A&M University.

The Allstate HBCU Legacy Bowl is much more than a football game. It is also a chance for alumni and friends of HBCUs to get together and swap stories about the good ole days. In addition, it is one last chance for the players to be introduced and to hear their names called in front of admiring fans.

Let’s just say they’ll never forget this one last shining moment in their football lives. Meeting the other college stars, to be seen by NFL scouts and participating in the Annual Career Day will be forever etched in their hearts and minds.

If you were getting some popcorn and you heard cheers from the stands, it was because Team Robinson scored a touchdown. Bethune Cookman University quarterback, Cam’Ron Ransom tossed a touchdown pass to Alabama A&M University tight end Travaunta Abner for the first score of the game. The extra point was missed by Mississippi Valley State University placekicker Marko Jovisic.

Not to be outdone, Team Gaither answered the touchdown call, too. JaQuan Kelly, running back from Winston-Salem State University, ran it in from 22 yards out for a touchdown. The extra point was good by North Carolina A&T State University placekicker Andrew Brown IV. That ended the 1st quarter with Team Gaither having a 1-point lead at 7-6.

Here are some other highlights:

2nd Quarter

Andrew Brown IV kicked a field. Team Gaither leads 10-6.

Jerrod Sims from Florida Memorial University scored a touchdown with a Marko Jovisic extra point. Team Robinson leads 13-10.

Andrew Brown IV kicked a field goal for Team Gaither. The score is tied 13-13.

3rd Quarter

Kelvin Durham quarterback from Johnson C. Smith University threw an 8 yard pass to his wide receiver and JCSU teammate Deandre Proctor. Team Gaither leads 20-13

JaQuan Kelly scored his second TD. Team Gaither leads 27-13.

Blake Davis, defensive back from Grambling State University, intercepted a pass for Team Robinson and ran it in for a touchdown. The extra point is good.

Team Gaither leads 27-20.

Marko Jovisic kicked a field goal for Team Robinson. Team Gaither leads 27-24.

A fumble by Team Robinson ended the game with 15 seconds to go. The referees made the decision to end it.

Final score- Team Gaither 27 and Team Robinson 23.

Offensive MVP- JaQuan Kelly\ Winston-Salem State University.

Defensive MVP- Michael Lutz II\ South Carolina State University.

The Allstate HBCU Legacy Bowl continues to have a significant and defining imprint on the HBCU landscape. It is a win for everyone involved in the planning and implementation of it. Next year will be here before you know it. See you next year at the Allstate HBCU Legacy Bowl.