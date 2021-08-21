Three Years On, Victims Of Zimbabwean Military Brutality Await Justice

HARARE, Zimbabwe — Ishmael Kumeri, a fruit and vegetable vendor, was guarding his wares during a post-election demonstration in central Harare, Zimbabwe’s capital city, on Aug. 1, 2018, when the military shot him dead.

Nothing has been forthcoming despite recommendations from a commission of inquiry into the shootings for the government to provide financial support to his family.

“I wish they never gave us hopes of being compensated,” his wife, Suspicious Kumeri, 40, told Zenger News.

“It adds more insult to what the state has already done to us. The government left us to suffer.”

She shoulders the burden of raising their four children all alone.

Ishmael and five other people died after security forces used live ammunition to break up a protest by the supporters of the opposition, the Movement for Democratic Change Alliance (MDC-Alliance) party demanding the release of presidential election results.

Thirty-five others got injured during the incident.

“Today [Aug. 2], we would be celebrating the fifth birthday of our last born, but now the date reminds me of my husband’s brutal death. He had nothing to do with politics and demonstrations. He was fending for his family when the demonstrations broke out. He was protecting his wares from the crowd, but they still shot him,” Kumeri said.

After his inauguration in August 2018, President Emmerson Mnangagwa set up a commission of inquiry chaired by former South African president Kgalema Petrus Motlanthe to investigate the incident.

The commission found that the deployment of the military to quell the riots did not comply with Section 37 (2) of the Public Order and Security Act [Chapter 11:07].

The section states that whenever police seek the army’s assistance, the military will be placed under the police command and not act independently, as it did. It held the army responsible for the killing of civilians.

The commission recommended that government compensate families of victims of the shooting, including paying school fees for their children.