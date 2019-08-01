To remove a problem go inside

A Message From Our Publisher

14Then one of the Twelve-the one called Judas Iscariot-went to the chief priests 15 and asked, “What are you willing to give me if I deliver him over to you?” So they counted out for him thirty pieces of silver. 16From then on Judas watched for an opportunity to hand him over.

Matthew 26:14-16

By Bobby R. Henry

The disciples had their Judas. So why should we think anything less of a varmint infested White House lead by king cockroach himself, trumproacher. Our problem is not just the king cockroach it’s all those who support him and allow him to rule in the crack and crevasses of filth that he has established with the help of his trumpmites, trumproaches, trump-worms and trumprats.

For the sake of this opinion I choose to associate these (trumpvarmints) pests and irritations that spread diseases which destroy life as problematic to the infestation of those that allow these behaviors to grow. Subsequently my definition in relation to human activities, are all species that fluctuate from place to place and individual to individual.

Therefore our addressing issue may need to be on the foundation that holds this infested tower up. All the building blocks that gives the tower its suitability.

The worm like characteristics allow these trumpvarmints to crawl in and hide and without notice there is a penetrating sickness that is running rampant causing damage to the interior weakening the frame work that holds structures together.

If unchecked everything begins to implode from the inside out.

If you know anything about getting rid of varmints and pest one of the surest way is to concentrate on destroying its home base.

Take away its support and the problem goes.

Without a place to hide king trumproacher will be left out in the open totally unarmed, poisoned, naked and defenseless. And for his supporters those trumpvarmints who come in contact with him will be subjected to the same fate-finished

