Too Many Guns in America Especially in the Black Community

By Roger Caldwell

Every day in America there are 321 citizens who are impacted by gun violence, says Readers Digest – Dave Saldana. The people who are shot, 111 will die, 42 will be murdered, and 65 by suicide and the rest will live. There are 390 million guns on the streets and only 329 million people are citizens, and there are more guns than people.

Something mentally is wrong in a country, where federal legislators want to pass a law giving A-R 15’s a special certification. There is a problem when Americans do not understand there is a gun violence problem in the country.

“Say their names. Look at their photos. The number of those taken from us by gun violence keeps rising. At first, we’re shocked, and then we grow numb to the staggering violence,” says reporter Joan Gilbert – The Hill.

In the Black community, many of the 15-year olds or younger brothers have guns, and they are ready to solve a problem with a gun. Everyone knows where to get the guns from in the street, and money is never an issue, because everyone is hustling. It is not about whether the person has cleared a background check; the gun is usually hot or stolen.

Black people know that our children, our families, our women, and senior citizens are not safe, but everyone is scared to do anything about the situation. Everyone in the community knows where the drug dealers are selling the drugs, but everyone keeps quiet.

In Pine Hills, area many of the citizens refuse to admit that there is a gun violence problem in the community. Those who work in the community will call certain neighborhoods “crime hills.”

On Wednesday February 22, 2023, a 19-year old young man, Keith Melvin Moses went on a shooting and killing spree, three died, and two were injured. Orange County Sheriff John Mina told the story, but it was obviously insane. The sheriff says Moses has a lengthy criminal history that includes gun charges, aggravated assault, aggravated battery and assault with a deadly weapon.

To understand gun violence, Keith Melvin Moses is a prime example of a person who always has a gun. It is obvious that Mr. Moses started at an early age with guns, and now at 19, he is a killer.

The killing and shooting spree started around 11 a.m. with Nathacha Augustin, when he later returned to the location in the afternoon, and killed Spectrum News 13 reporter Dylan Lyons, 24, and T’yonna Major 9, at her home. The two other people who were injured with gun violence were Spectrum News 13 photographer Jessie Wal-den, and the mother of the 9-year old.

The motive of this killing will be investigated by the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. For me, I considered the major problem is too many guns on the street, with the wrong people with guns in their hands.

America must admit that there are too many guns available to anyone in the country. There is a sickness, culture, and crisis with guns in America, and most people don’t need the 10 guns they already own.

Before Americans can regulate the illegal guns, they must get serious about regulating the legal guns. There must be a national gun safety system, where people who have broken the law or have mental health issues will not be allowed to buy a gun.

Once a national system is in place very few Americans would qualify for a need for a gun, because the right people will have a gun. Criminals and crooks would not qualify for guns, and there would be fewer guns on the streets.

Many Americans will be forced to get rid of their guns, but the goal is to get guns off the streets. At this point no one is serious about getting guns off the street, so everyone is numb to gun violence in America.