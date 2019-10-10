Tracy Wilson Mourning to be honored at Inspirations Forces of Nature amongst other South Florida change-makers

South Florida Symphony and The Women’s Fund Miami-Dade join forces to honor women of inspiration at Seaspice Miami on October 16, 2019.

Inspirations Forces of Nature, Power of Change, a symphonic experience will star Vivaldo’s The Four Seasons featuring world-renowned violinist Lara St. John. Lara

serves as an inspiration through her journey gaining freedom from the sexual violence she experienced at the hands of her music teacher.

The Women’s Fund Miami is committed to anti-violence and anti-sex trafficking. intiatives in South Florida. Together with the South Florida Symphony, both organizations will honor Rabbi Amy L. Morrison (Senior Rabbi at Temple Israel of Greater Miami), Maryam Miranda (Owner/Director of Operations at Seaspice), Ruth Greenfield (Civil Rights Activist; Founder of the Fine Arts Conservatory) and Tracy Wilson Morning (Overtown Youth Center President and Creative Director of Honey Shine).

This waterside dinner event is open to the community, with tickets starting at $100. For more details, visit inspirationsforchange.info.

About The Women’s Fund Miami-Dade:

Their mission is to create change for women and girls through advocacy, investment, and impact.

Over 25 years, The Women’s Fund Miami-Dade has worked to improve the lives of women and girls by providing almost $4 million of funding to support almost 500 programs serving over 75,000 women and girls throughout Miami-Dade County. Moving forward, we will focus on creating change for women and girls through action, advocacy, and investing in key collaborative initiatives that generate sustainable impact in four pillars of economic mobility, leadership, health & well-being, and freedom from violence.

