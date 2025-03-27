Trailblazers Celebrates Inaugural Homage to Sankofa

Advertisement

By Lillie E. Small

Trailblazers of Broward County, Inc., gathered at the Old Dillard Museum with featured speaker George Gadson, the artist who was commissioned to designed the Sankofa Monument in the Sistrunk Plaza. He presented the “Making of our Monument” visually with discussion of the process, procedures and development.

The Sankofa Monument was unveiled March 26, 2016, and dedicated to the early settlers and builders of the African American community. The six foot bronze sculpture stands prominently on a six foot pedestal in Sistrunk Park, long considered the “Gateway of the community,” We recognize the location as the area where the early settlers began the development of a community. As stated by Beauregard Cummings, the co-founder and long-serving president of Trailblazers, “It is an every day visual of the past.”

With the knowledge presented of its significance to us, Trailblazer left the Old Dillard Museum and traveled to their INAUGURAL HOMAGE TO SANKOFA. As though awaiting the arrival, there standing tall and shining brightly in the traditional pose of its feet forward while looking back, the bird – “Big Bird” was acknowledged; The belated gift that was proposed for the 2011 Centennial still graciously reminding us of its purpose. It is no doubt a spiritual moment for each of us in attendance; indeed a moment we have looked forward to after many years delays; a feeling of Deja’ vu. Led by the President Derek Davis, libation was poured to honor our ancestors with prayers in Homage to their memory, pay tribute to the community builders, bestow reverence and adoration for the strength and courage our forefathers bore as they made way for the survival of the people.

Our Mission as Trailblazers will continue as we seek out the historical elements this community holds. The significance of Sankofa, learning from the past and reclaiming forgotten knowledge will help us build a better future.