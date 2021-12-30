Growing the Voices of Our Future

The Westside Gazette Newspaper is honored to feature these editorial contributions made by local students.

Submitted by Layla Davidson

When traveling for the holidays, it is critical that you take the necessary preventative measures to avoid getting infected. Getting your vaccinations or booster doses is a great way to safely avoid serious illness. Dr. Peter Hotez, Dean of the school of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine, stated that even before the holiday season, parts of the country are reporting increased hospitalizations and deaths. Getting the booster shot and vaccine is so vital especially during this season. So, travel safely and responsibly.