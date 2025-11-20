Trilogy of Evil: Pedophiles, Accomplices & Shielders

Advertisement

“Anyone — Presidents, Congresspersons, billionaires, priests, or street sweepers — who is convicted of sexually abusing children, including accomplices and shielders, is an abomination before God and should receive the Criminal Justice System’s severest punishment.” John Johnson II — 11/19/25

By John Johnson II

Pedophiles are not merely criminals — they are predators who study weakness the way a sniper studies distance. They groom, manipulate, and target innocent young girls, then coerce their silence. Jeffrey Epstein perfected this evil. With obscene wealth, private islands, and the veneer of sophistication, he constructed a pipeline of teenage girls. Then he surrounded himself with powerful men whose presence transformed them into accomplices and human shields. His crimes were deliberate, organized, and camouflaged by luxury and influence.

The pain he inflicted did not end when the abuse stopped. Sexual abuse buries shame into the bones. It warps identity, destroys trust, triggers lifelong trauma, and steals the sense of safety every child deserves. Survivors who live with invisible scars society rarely acknowledge. Absent justice, too many turn to suicide as the only escape from unbearable pain. These young girls — now women — deserve justice, not graveside memorials.

Scripture does not mince words:

“It would be better for him to have a millstone hung around his neck and be drowned in the depth of the sea than to cause one of these little ones to stumble.” — Matthew 18:6.

If that is God’s standard for the abuser, what then of the accomplices and those who shield a pedophile?

And here lies a national hypocrisy: in America, a horse thief is treated with more disdain than a man who sexually abuses young girls. The record is painful but undeniable. In Arkansas, a woman received 60 years in prison for stealing five horses — a punishment so severe that only the Eighth Amendment shielded her from the death penalty.

Now, contrast this with the wrist-slaps, sweetheart deals, or delayed justice given to sexual predators whose crimes destroy lives. This moral inversion should outrage every citizen who claims to value children. President Trump having “absolute immunity” can and should heed the pleas of Esptein’s sexually abused victims.

Today, far too many political actors behave as shielders of darkness, not defenders of children. Because powerful men appear in Epstein-related documents, portions of the political establishment seem determined to obstruct the full release of those files. Every delay, every excuse, every institutional hesitation deepens public suspicion that protecting the powerful matters more than justice for the powerless.

Regrettably, Republicans in Congress have shown that shielding wrongdoers is not an exception — it is a governing philosophy. They defended a president who assaulted democratic norms, shredded constitutional boundaries, and demanded personal loyalty over national duty. In doing so, they became accomplices in what metaphorically resembles a rape of the Constitution and the strangulation of democracy itself.

Their disregard for ordinary Americans is equally clear. They withheld vital SNAP funding during the government shutdown, forcing millions who rely on food assistance into fear and uncertainty — a move so reckless that eight Democrats crossed the aisle to end the crisis. These same lawmakers now signal hesitation about extending health-insurance subsidies, threatening families already drowning in hardship.

When fully released — and if not doctored — the Epstein files should reveal many accomplices beyond Ghislaine Maxwell. The pedophile commits the atrocity, but the accomplices and shielders commit the betrayal: of law, of morality, of democracy, and of every victim crying out for justice. “No one — nor any symbol of America’s democracy — is more deserving of protection than its children.”

