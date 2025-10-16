Trump may be unprecedented, but he’s not

Advertisement

FRANKLY SPEAKING

By W. Frank Wilson

The term Unprecedented is used repeatedly regarding the behaviors of Donald Trump but the fact of the matter is he’s Unpresidential.

I’m beginning to become more critical of the systems that continue to allow Trump to run roughshod over Democracy integrity, dignity, truth, justice, transparency and truth!

The misery index continues to rise while the collective silence is deafening.

Republicans won’t say anything Democrats don’t say anything and Influencers can’t say anything !

The three aforementioned groups reminds me of the three monkeys, hear no evil, see no evil , speak no evil !

The schoolhouse bully has no filters, no boundaries and no responsibility.

Are there no moral Davids willing to confront Goliath?

No one has to lie about Trump. The truth about him is enough to bring his reign of terror to an abrupt end!