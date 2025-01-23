Trump’s Actions Signal a Glaring Warning for Black and Immigrant Communities

A Message From The Publisher

By Bobby R. Henry, Sr.

As we witness the unfolding of Donald Trump’s latest wave of executive actions and policy directives, it’s clear his agenda disproportionately threatens marginalized communities, including Black Americans. Whether it’s targeting immigrants, attempting to rewrite constitutional rights, or engaging in blatant political vendettas, these moves are part of a larger pattern of undermining justice and equity.

Targeting Sacred Spaces

Trump’s directive allowing Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to arrest people at churches and schools is a direct affront to the sanctity of spaces long regarded as safe havens. Black churches, as we know and I’m sure places of worship in other ethnic groups, hold historical significance as pillars of resistance, solace, and community organizing. Inducing law enforcement to invade such spaces rekindles the painful history of church bombings, police intimidation, and desecration of sacred spaces. This decision isn’t just about immigration enforcement; it’s about the erosion of fundamental protections for vulnerable communities and for those who oppose this, in his own words [dictator].

Challenging Birthright Citizenship Trump’s attempt to gut birthright citizenship, now challenged by 18 states, is a dangerous attack on the Fourteenth Amendment, which guarantees citizenship to all born on U.S. soil. For Black Americans, this amendment represents hard-won progress achieved after centuries of enslavement. Dismantling it threatens not only immigrant families but also the broader principle of equal rights that Black activists have fought to uphold.

Clemency for Jan. 6 Insurrectionists

The clemency offered to Proud Boys and Oath Keepers leaders further exposes Trump’s allegiance to white supremacy. These groups actively sought to undermine democracy on January 6, and pardoning them sends a chilling message that violence in service of racial hierarchy will be rewarded. For Black Americans, this blatant favoritism contrasts starkly with the over-policing and harsh punishments disproportionately inflicted on us for minor infractions. We pray that this not police misconduct on steroids.

Keisha Lance Bottoms and the Politics of Petty

Trump’s attempt to “fire” Keisha Lance Bottoms from a role she already resigned from is another example of his vendetta against Black leaders who challenge his authority. Mayor Bottoms was a strong voice of reason and compassion during the racial justice protests of 2020, making her a target for Trump’s thinly veiled disdain for outspoken Black leadership. This move reeks of insecurity and reflects a larger pattern of undermining Black excellence and strong Black women.

Executive Orders: A Glimpse of What’s to Come

Trump’s first-day executive orders, spanning immigration crackdowns, environmental rollbacks, and healthcare restrictions, reveal a return to policies that prioritize corporate greed over community welfare. These decisions will undoubtedly exacerbate systemic inequities, disproportionately affecting Black and Brown communities.

The Bigger Picture

Trump’s recent actions confirm that his presidency remains a threat to progress. His policies and pardons are not isolated events—they are part of a calculated effort to destabilize movements toward racial equity. Black communities must remain vigilant, mobilized, and united in resisting these attacks on our hard-earned rights and freedoms.

As history has shown, we are no strangers to adversity. Yet, in the face of such brazen attempts to turn back the clock, we must continue to fight for justice, hold leaders accountable, and demand a nation that lives up to its promises of equality and liberty for all.