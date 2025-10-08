Trump’s Shutdown Showdown  By Lucius Gantt

Advertisement

The Gantt Report

By Lucius

The poorest American citizens will be harmed worse by the President and his MAGA puppets’ Shutdown Showdown.

The Gantt Report family members are not bamboozled by the suggestion that the United States government shutdown

is a Democratic creation.

Grade school children know when a political party controls the House and the Senate, and the Oval office, the political party in control is responsible for everything that happens.

Donald Trump and the MAGA members of Congress, some state legislatures, and more than a few city and county .

Governments are more than aware that their policies have only enriched the wealthy and decimated federal programs that assist the American masses.

Now, don’t get it twisted. In many ways, both major political parties are often more alike than different. There have been shutdowns when Democrats controlled Congress and when Republicans controlled Congress.

It’s no secret, in the best political deals, virtually no political party gets everything they desire to get. Republicans get Something, and Democrats get something. The two parties work together to compromise, so to speak.

Trump wrongly believes that he controls all of the American government. He can hire whom he wants, fire the government employees he wants to fire, put huge tariffs on trades with American allies, cut taxes for his friends, deport innocent and law-abiding United States citizens, wrongfully deploy members of the Armed Forces and military on city streets, highways, and byways, and more.

The Republicans in Washington, and in states and cities, have decided as a group to parrot Trump’s lies, rubber-stamp his undesirable federal policies, and basically bow down and lick the President’s dirty boots!

The MAGA Republicans even threaten good Republicans who honor and respect the Constitution and the rules, and procedures of good governing. I have even benefited from some fair and honest Republicans who have helped The Gantt Report along the way.

The MAGA idea that Democrats want health care issues dealt with in the government shutdown talks so they can use tax dollars to care for illegal immigrants is a lie and a sack of “sheet”! I say it is a lie because illegal immigrants can’t sign up for Obamacare or any other health program for American citizens.

American voters, the solution to the Republican mismanagement of federal dollars is simple. Don’t accuse every Republican of being a Trump puppet, just vote against every Republican who chose to be more loyal to Trump than to the people in districts represented by MAGA Republicans.

No American wants a House member or a member of the Senate who puts voters last and puts a criminal President first!

No racial group should be angrier than Black Americans. We catch our own hell, and we are impacted by policies that appear to be directed at Hispanics, policies that appear to be directed at Africans, policies that appear to be health care related, and bad tariff, foreign aid, military and other Trump evil policies.

I hope Democrats get better political consultants. There are Black Americans that contribute money every moth to Democratic candidates and the Democratic Party to finance the hiring of MAGA Democratic consultants that can’t beat a rug on the backyard clothesline.

Black voters, Black labor unions, and Black businesses, can decide if they want more diversity in Democratic campaign spending. You can’t beat MAGA Republicans by limiting your professional campaign staffs to hiring MAGA Democrats. If you don’t know what a MAGA Democrats is, MAGA Democrats are men and women registered as Democrats who believe the best way for Democrats to win elections is to act like MAGA Republicans.

Republicans talked about lowering prices but prices on almost everything has increased, they talked about “a strong President’ but many nation leaders around the world laugh and think Trump is controlled by Russians and Jews.

Unions are suing Trump about preventing mass government employee firings during his shutdown showdown. All Americans should do what they can to join the fight for a more Democratic Union and the protection of the Constitution.