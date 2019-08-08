U.S. Bank Pledges $1M Donation to Smithsonian’s African American Museum

WASHINGTON INFORMER — The Minneapolis-based U.S. Bank announced a five-year, $1 million investment in the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture in northwest D.C. The investment marks the bank’s commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion, which strengthens the communities it serves, bank officials said.

The Minneapolis-based U.S. Bank announced a five-year, $1 million investment in the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture in northwest D.C.

The investment marks the bank’s commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion, which strengthens the communities it serves, bank officials said.

“Through this support of the National Museum, we hope these historical stories and rich culture experiences will continue to inspire many for generations,” Andy Cecere, U.S. Bancorp chair, said in a statement.

Greg Cunningham, U.S. Bank’s global head of diversity and inclusion, who recently toured the museum, said he hopes all 74,000 U.S. Bank employees will find time to visit the museum.

“One of our core values is this notion that we draw strength from diversity,” Cunningham said. “I feel like every American should see it at some point.”

