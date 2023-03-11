Undefeated Rivals Davis And Garcia Face-Off Ahead Of Highly Anticipated Las Vegas Fight

By Andre Johnson

After a few years of speculation and several failed negotiation attempts, the fight that many thought would never happen is almost here. Five-time World Champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis and rising star Ryan “King” Garcia, both undefeated boxers, completed a two-city bi-costal press tour in New York and Los Angeles over the past two days to promote what is now being touted as the biggest fight in boxing.





The fight will take place on April 22nd at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada and broadcast live on Pay Per View Showtime and DAZN networks. Tickets for the live event go on sale Friday, March 10 at 10 a.m. PT.

The tour that began in New York with both undefeated superstars standing toe-to-toe staring each other down for the first time ever, begin in complementary fashion as each fighter surprisingly began by touting their skills and commending each other for accepting a fight of this magnitude at this point in both of their careers.

Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia face-off in Los Angeles on March 9th promoting their April 22nd fight in Las Vegas. (Esther Lin/Showtime)

Gervonta “Tank” Davis(28-0, 26Kos) is a Baltimore-born five-time world champion that currently holds the WBA Lightweight Title. Davis has arguably become the PayPer view fan favorite, known for his vicious devastating knock-outs in front of sellout crowds in each of his last five outings.

The champion’s “knockout tour” has included fights in Atlanta, New York, Baltimore, Los Angeles and recently in Washington, D.C., where he stopped up-and-coming Hector Garcia(16-1, 10Kos) in January. Davis beat Garcia, who was undefeated at the time, with a vicious on slaughter of punches to finish the 7th round. Garcia never came out for the 8th round.

But this next fight against the other famous Garcia, a 24-year-old from California, will be a career-defining bout for both superstars, according to Davis.

“I think this is important because we’re both young. Both of us are at our peak. A lot of young fighters don’t fight each other,” said Davis. “We both made our name coming up and the time is now. We’re both great fighters and we put it all on the line.”

Garcia(23-0, 19 Kos), who is signed to Golden Boy Promotions, was the Lightweight prospect of the year in 2017. Garcia has echoed sentiments about Davis, the opponent he has vigorously campaigned for a fight with over the past several years.

“This is a fight that I’ve been wanting for a very long time. To be a champion, you have to beat the best. It’s not about the titles, it’s about who you beat,” said Garcia. “It’s a testimony to the respect I have for Gervonta as a fighter. We’re both great fighters, and we’ll settle it in the ring.”

But by the time the fighters faced off in Los Angeles, all the pleasantries had disappeared. The animosity that had been building between two of boxing‘s biggest elite superstars had resurfaced like never before.

Davis(28-0, 26KO’s) made it clear that Garcia is no match for him, and he’s more than confident that when the opponents step in that squared circle, he will prove who’s the superior fighter beyond a doubt.

“Come April 22, I’m gonna walk you to the deep waters and I’m gonna drown you. They gonna have to pick you up. I promise you that. I’ve put a lot of guys to sleep and Ryan is next,” said 28-year-old Davis.

Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia face-off for the first time ever in New York City on March 8th to promote their April 22nd fight in Las Vegas. (Amanda Westcott/Showtime)

Garcia, who won his last six fights with knockouts, didn’t hold back his disdain for Davis.

“I’m gonna beat him, and I’m gonna knock him out. ‘Tank’ likes to fight guys that don’t hit hard, but I hit hard. When I hit you with that left hook, you’re gonna be on the floor. Asleep. Good night,” said Garcia.

Both Davis and Garcia are powerful fighters at the height of their careers, but only one will be crowned king next month. This main event attraction is being publicized as a Premier Boxing Champions( PBC) Event with mega fight potential.

The fight took years to negotiate and is being co-promoted by GTD Promotions, TGB Promotions and Golden Boy Promotions, led by former world champion Oscar De La Hoya, who talked about the significance of having this fight now.

“This is where legacies start for both fighters,” said La Hoya. “Both fighters are facing someone who’s undefeated and someone who’s at the peak of their career. This is a whole new level and a whole new experience coming out to that ring fighting somebody undefeated with your skill level and your will and your determination. This is what boxing is all about.”

