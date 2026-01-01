Understanding, that it is more blessing to give

Advertisement

By Nathan Rawls

During this time of year, many people focus on buying physical gifts, but I’ve learned that giving experiences and spreading joy is more important. Several weeks ago, I had the chance to volunteer at a food and toy drive at New Mount Olive Baptist Church. This event was a team effort between New Mount Olive Baptist Church, Community Education Alliance (CEA) and the Mount Olive Development Corporation (MODCO). By working together, these groups created a great support system for people who needed it, and I felt proud to help make a difference in my own neighborhood.

Being part of an event that helps others was a wonderful experience. As a young person, it felt good to know that my hard work was improving the lives of my neighbors and friends. To make the day even more special, we asked for each child’s age and gender so we could give them a gift that matched their interests. This small detail turned a simple giveaway into a personal and memorable moment for every family there. Overall, the experience filled me with pride and gratitude, and it made me want to keep giving back to my community in the future. If you are looking for a way to be more fulfilled this holiday season, please consider giving what can’t be found under a tree…. love, peace, forgiveness, compassion.

Happy Holidays and Happy New Year.