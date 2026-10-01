Urban League’s fundraising ‘Red Gala-Derby at Dusk’ rocked the Omni

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By Staff Report

If you have ever watched the Kentucky Derby on television, you are familiar with the all-out fashion protocol including females wearing fancy hats and dresses, and men in colorful sports coats and suits. Well such was the fare last Saturday evening at the Omni Hotel on 17th Causeway, in way downtown Fort Lauderdale. It was the Urban League of Fort Lauderdale’s annual signature fundraising event, and folks were “dressed to the nines,” as the expression goes. It was the Red Gala of 2026 themed ‘Derby at Dusk.’

Sunshine Health, one of the state’s largest health care plans served as the presenting sponsor. Inspired by the excitement, elegance, and ongoing impact of the Kentucky Derby, this year’s event celebrates the leaders, partners, and changemakers who are accelerating opportunities and transforming lives throughout Broward County. “As the organization’s premier fundraising event, the Red Gala raises critical resources to support programs,” according to an Urban League printout, “that advance economic mobility, workforce development, entrepreneurship, education, affordable housing, health and financial empowerment across the community.”

The Red Gala event honored several recipients with the Urban League’s distinguished awards for outstanding leadership and service. Icema Gibbs, Board Officer and a VP of JetBlue received the Tripp Scott Pillar of Excellence, presented by Tripp Scott, P.A., for exceptional business leadership and commitment to advancing economic opportunity. Juliet Roulhac, Senior Director External Affairs and Corporate Philanthropy, Florida Power and Light Company, received the Margaret Roach Humanitarian Award presented by JM Family Enterprises. Named in honor of the Urban League of Broward County’s founder, this award recognizes extraordinary dedication to community service, equity, and lasting impact.

Latayna Bembow, Urban League Program Alum, received the I AM Empowered Award, presented by JP Morgan Chase, for leadership and service that exemplify the Urban League’s mission of empowering individuals, families, and communities. “For more than five decades, the Urban League of Broward County has remained one of South Florida’s leading community-based organizations,” according to organizational literature, “ empowering thousands of individuals and families through innovative programs and strategic partnerships.”

“The Red Gala is more than an event; it is a celebration of progress, partnership, and the momentum that drives our mission forward,” said Dr, Germaine Smith-Baugh, President & CEO, the Urban League of Broward County. “Every year we are inspired by the leaders who stand besides us in creating pathways to opportunity.” Charlene Zein, President & CEO of Sunshine Health, who also serves on ULBC’s Board of Directors as 2nd Vice Chair, said, “We are honored to serve as the presenting sponsor for this year’s Red Gala and to partner with the Urban League of Broward County in advancing economic mobility, improving health outcomes, and facilitating meaningful opportunities for families across Broward County.”