VIDEO: Adorable Scrub Wallabies Enjoy Their Lunch Treats

Three Quokkas enjoy some vegetation in the Australian Reptile Park in this video from the Australian Reptile Park, an interactive zoo in Somersby, on May 17.

Basil, Clover and Coco eat veggies along with various flowers. Before eating, they shoo away all the pigeons hanging around their cage.

Quokkas, a type of small wallaby, are small macropods — plant-eating marsupial mammals. Their diet includes grasses and leaves and their favorite flowering plants of the genus Guichenotia. They are mainly nocturnal.

They can reach the size of a domestic cat and weigh between 5.5 and 11 pounds. They are 16–21 inches long with a 9- to 11-inch tail.

Quokkas are friendly, and it is common for them to approach humans.

(Edited by Fern Siegel and Judith Isacoff)