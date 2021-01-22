VIDEO: Baby Elephant Marks First 3rd Generation Birth In Spain

CANTABRIA, Spain — It was a memorable day for the staff and visitors at a Spanish natural reserve as they witnessed the first third-generation birth of an animal in the park.

A first in the country, the historic birth of the baby African elephant (Loxodonta) took place at the Cabarceno Natural Park in the Spanish autonomous community of Cantabria on Jan 8.

“The male calf’s birth is the first time a third-generation African elephant birth was recorded in Spain and ‘probably in Europe’,” state the park officials.

With the addition of this new member, the park has become the first place where the highest number of African elephants have been born in captivity worldwide.

The video shows the baby elephant standing next to its mum Cristina as a person encourages people to vote on the name they will give the animal. The options are Jano, Laro, Neco or Nel which are typical names in the region.