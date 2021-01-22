VIDEO: Fishermen Plucked From Stranded Boat By Coast Guards

MCKINLEYVILLE, California — The US Coast Guard rescued three people after their fishing boat lost propulsion and was slowly drifting toward the shore near the Big Lagoon, along the coast of Humboldt County, in California on Jan 17.

The rescue operation was conducted by the Coast Guard Sector Humboldt Bay MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew and the Coast Guard Station Humboldt Bay 47-foot Response Boat-Medium crew, who arrived at the location after the captain of the fishing boat alerted watchstanders about the incident.

“The crew got on scene and was assessing their drift,” said the United States Coast Guard Petty Officer Cerina Orocso. “[They] were heading into shore, so we sent a rescue swimmer, who retrieved all three persons.”

The three crew members were airlifted by helicopter to the California Redwood Coast-Humboldt County Airport following their distress call,

The video footage by a US Coast Guard District 11 official shows a crew member being released using a rope at the spot from the helicopter. This coast guard rescue team member then swims across to the stranded boat and rescues all the three men one by one, who are brought onboard safely.