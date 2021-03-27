VIDEO: Moment Of Silence Marks One Year Since U.K.’s First Covid Lockdown

LONDON — Twelve months after the first Covid-19 lockdown in the United Kingdom, residents across the country held a minute of silence in memory of those who fell victims to the global pandemic.
The medical staff of the Bradford Teaching Hospitals was part of the event. They gathered to remember the saddening number of patients they lost to Covid-19, among whom two of their colleagues, with a one-minute silent standing ovation in Bradford, West Yorkshire, on March 23.
“The past year has truly been a year like no other,” said Professor Mel Pickup, Chief Executive of Bradford Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust. “We have witnessed unbelievable sadness as many people lost their lives to Covid-19. Still, we have also shed tears of joy as well over 3,600 patients recovered and went home after surviving this terrible virus.”
“I am so proud to have had the opportunity to work with our fantastic colleagues at the Bradford Teaching Hospitals and our partner organization across the district over the last 12 months.”
He discussed the challenges and sacrifices made by the medical staff and the people of Britain in the course of the devastating past year.
“Every day, I have been, and still am, inspired by what they collectively achieve and the sacrifices they have made to care for patients,” he said.
“We have also had tremendous support from our local community, the people of Bradford, for their NHS and seen the huge efforts everyone has made to help return us to normal life.”
Professor Pickup hopes the world will see better times very soon when vaccines allow us to gain collective immunity.
“As we approach the beginning of the end of lockdown restrictions, it’s important that we still all follow the guidance, so we can once again enjoy seeing the people we love and doing the things that mean so much to us,” said Pickup concluding his statement regarding the issue.
Queen Elisabeth also participated in the formal ceremonies by sending flowers to the St Bartholomew’s Hospital in London, where the Duke of Edinburgh Prince Philip had heart surgery.
“As we look forward to a brighter future together, today we pause to reflect on the grief and loss that continues to be felt by so many people and families and pay tribute to the immeasurable service of those who have supported us all over the last year,” said the message that accompanied by the flowers that were there.
As per the data retrieved, the total number of deaths of people whose death certificate mentioned Covid-19 as one of the causes in the U.K. is 148,125.
