VIDEO: Over 14 Million Olive Ridley Turtle Babies Scramble Towards The Sea

KOLKATA, India — 14.8 million baby turtles of the vulnerable Olive Ridley turtle species have hatched at the Gahirmatha beach in the eastern Indian state of Odisha.

The beach, which separates the Bhitarkanika Mangroves from the Bay of Bengal, is the largest mass nesting site for the Olive Ridley globally, followed by the coasts of Mexico and Costa Rica.

“This year, around 349,000 female turtles came to Gahirmatha and dug 298,000 nests,” Bikash Ranjan Dash, divisional forest officer, Mangrove Forest Division (Wildlife), told Zenger News.

“The entire process starts from November and continues up to May. Olive Ridleys start congregating in the nearby sea areas in the mating season, usually November-December. After mating in shallow waters, the males return to the deep sea, and the females stay there.”

He says female Olive Ridley turtles come up to the beach for mass nesting from late February to early March. Timing depends on the sea and weather conditions. After laying the eggs, the females also return to the deep sea.

“The beach is situated close to an adjacent defense installation at the Dr. Abdul Kalam Island [earlier Wheeler Island]. Hence, there was proper vigilance for the safety of the baby turtles.”

“The hatchlings started to appear on April 25, and the process has now come to an end. After coming out of the nests, the newborns roam around the beach for hours before starting their journey towards the deep sea,” Dash said.

Mass nesting is called arribada—a Spanish term that means ‘arrival’.

“Mass nesting is when more than 10,000 turtles come to a shore for hatching eggs,” Satyaranjan Behera, zoologist, Odisha Biodiversity Board, told Zenger News.