VIDEO: Rock and Awe: Huge Meteor Lights Up Cities In Spain

Leon, Spain — A bright blast of light lit up the skies across Spain early on Jan 18, as a meteor entered the atmosphere above the Galicia and Castile & Leon regions in Spain.

The fireball arrived with a roar of such magnitude that it was heard from different parts of northern Spain.

The loud sound was similar to an explosion, which was thought to have been caused by the disintegration of the object. This is the second time that such an incident has been reported in Spain when a foreign object moved in the sky, said the witnesses.