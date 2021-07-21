VIDEO: Water Park: Teen Driver Crashed Into Swimming Pool

A car had to be slowly towed out of a family’s in-ground swimming pool after a teen motorist with a learner’s permit lost control and drove into the water in Lakewood, Colorado, on July 15.

The teenage driver, whose name was not disclosed, has received a citation from the Lakewood Police Department for careless driving after crashing into a family’s swimming pool.

The West Metro Fire Department and Ace Towing were called to the scene to remove the car, a black Nissan Infiniti, from the pool.

The Lakewood police said that no one, including the teen driver and a passenger in the car, was injured in the incident.

The fire crew’s dive team had to first attach the car, which was almost completely underwater, to the tow rig, which took 10 to 15 minutes to connect the chains to several positions on the vehicle.

Fire Department divers fished a car out of a swimming pool with the help of a towing company after a teen driver sank it in an accident in Lakewood, Colorado. (West Metro Fire Rescue/Zenger)

In the video, a diver is seen attaching the car to the tow rig before it is lifted. Once the car was secured, the tow company slowly lifted the car out of the pool.

“Going in was probably a bit easier than coming out,” West Metro Fire Rescue said in a statement. “Our dive team, assisting in recovering a car that went into a pool in the 1100 blk. of South Flower Circle on Thursday, July 15.”

The fire department added that they’ll do “whatever it takes to serve.”

A towing company pulls a car out of a swimming pool after a teen driver sank it in an accident in Lakewood, Colorado. (West Metro Fire Rescue/Zenger)

On July 16, Lakewood Police tweeted, “Man… it’s a #Hot one out there today, it would be a good day to jump in the… pool. Thank you to @WestMetroFire for the follow up work, Ace Towing for getting the car out of said pool & to all that is good in the world for there being NO injuries to anyone.”

In Colorado, teens can obtain a learner’s permit to drive at 15 years of age, after completing a 30-hour driver’s education course and passing a written test.

Once a driver obtains a learner’s permit, they must be accompanied by an instructor, parent, guardian, or other licensed adult above the age of 21 to legally practice their skills. In the first six months, no passengers under 21 years of age are allowed unless the adult driver is present.

Teenage drivers between the ages of 16 and 19 are three times more likely than drivers age 20 and older to get into a fatal car crash, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

(Edited by Katie Taranto and Kristen Butler)