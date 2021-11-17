Violence is the New Strategy for the Republican

By Roger Caldwell

America would like everyone to believe that the country was founded on the basis of Christianity and in God we trust. But based on truth and integrity, America was founded on war and slavery. The indigenous Indian nation was destroyed by war and genocide, and White people stole the land, and never gave anything back.

African slaves built this country, and the economic system through forced labor, brutality, and violence, and there are no reparations or repentance for their actions. African Americans have been duped in believing that our forefathers, business, and political leaders care about the conditions of Black people, and people of color.

The system of White supremacy has taught Black Americans to hate the color of our skin, the size of our lips and nose, and the coarseness of our hair. In 2021, Black women are using lotions and potions to lighten up the color of their skin.

Many Blacks in America would take issue with my position and argue that they love being Black, and they are teaching their children to love the color of their skin. But many Black people would prefer that their children marry someone a little lighter, so their offspring when they are born are not to Black. And many Blacks in America think they are better off than Black Caribbean’s, and especially Africans.

As Blacks in America struggle with the color of their skin, they also struggle with their economic and educational status. Very few Blacks will acknowledge that a positive image of yourself starts with your yearly income, and where you live. Many Blacks living in the hood see no way they will ever change their socio-economic status. The system is set up for family generations to remain poor, and the father and the sons go to jail, and the women are on welfare.

In order to control the focus of Black men in the hood, drugs are inundated in the community, and many Black men end up being incarcerated. Once Black men are a product of the system, the police begin their harassment policy. Since there are more guns than people in the society, White people have been given a license to kill Black men.

White men have always been deputized to kill Blacks with lynching and massacres, by the police, but now vigilance groups are getting ready for a civil war. With the reality of an insurgent January 6, 2020, violence will become a strategy for the Republican Party. When White men will massacre an entire town, and the police will be part of the killers, violence is part of the fabric of the society.

Everywhere you look around the country recently; there is a case, where the justice system is on trial. In many of the cases the defense claims self defense, and in the Ahmaud Arbery’s case there is one Black juror, and the eleven others are White. To many this is no big surprise, because the justice system was created to protect White people.

As members of the Republican Party are going around burning books, because they tell the truth about racism, more White people are joining White Supremacist Groups. More White folks are buying guns, and the question must be asked, “Who are the extra guns for?”

When Representative, Paul Gosar from Arizona threatens to kill Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez from New York on social media, there is something wrong. While Kyle Rittenhouse is on trial for killing two men with an AR-15, and people consider him a hero, something is wrong. If you are a Republican and you vote for a bipartisan bill, and you get death threats, something is wrong.

Maybe violence is nothing new in America, because when White families lynched Black people, it was a community event. The justice system was established to protect White people; and violence is really an old strategy with the Republican Party.