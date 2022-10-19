By Dr. Alveda King

Vote like life depends on it because it does. In less than a month, Americans will go to the polls to cast ballots in what will likely be one of the most consequential elections in our nation’s history. Every election has essential policy questions. But the 2022 midterms quite literally weigh the importance of life. Americans can weigh in on the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade by voting for or against candidates who support or oppose abortion. Political strategists and pollsters say support or opposition to Roe versus Wade could be the deciding factor in elections where the races are close. I hope and pray that it is. I am praying for voters to support life candidates.

As Christians go to the polls, I hope they take Jesus into the voting booth with them. I hope they allow Christ to drown out all the fancy talking points and pressure campaigns. I hope they listen to Christ and vote for his plan even when it contradicts theirs.

I do not endorse candidates. I pray for all candidates, but I support policies that align with my faith. Unfortunately, this was not always the case. Early in my life and career as a state legislator, I voted against my self-interest and against the teachings of my faith.

As a Christian, I believe the Bible is God’s divinely inspired infallible word. He says that he knew us when we were in our mother’s womb. He say we are fearfully and wonderfully made. Even though I was raised in a Christian home, I was unfortunately convinced by preachers and false teachers to have abortions before I truly believed God’s word about life.

How can I support ending life in the womb if I believe God’s word? As a Black woman, I want to be counted among the “rebellious members” that Margaret Sanger spoke about. Sanger is the founder of what would become Planned Parenthood. She spoke bitterly of rebellious members of the Black community who would fight her plan to exterminate Black babies. Her plan included hiring Black ministers to encourage Black women to abort their babies.

Sanger wrote, “We propose to hire three or four colored ministers, preferably with social-service backgrounds and with engaging personalities. The most successful educational approach to the Negro is through a religious appeal. And we do not want word to go out that we want to exterminate the Negro population, and the minister is the man who can straighten out that idea if it ever occurs to any of their more rebellious members.”

Today we see Margaret Sanger’s plan in full bloom as Black pastors advocate for abortion without shame. We see her plan in full bloom as Black abortions in some major cities begin to outpace Black births. Black women only represent 13% of the population, yet we are over 30 percent of the abortions in America.

For over 30 years now, I have been a thorn in Margaret Sangers plans. I am a rebel with a cause and that cause is to listen to one voice when I vote and that is the voice of God.

About Dr. Alveda King: Dr. King is the daughter of the late slain civil rights activist, Rev. A. D. King, the niece of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., and a Christian evangelist. She is the author of the best sellers King Rules, and We’re Not Colorblind. She is also the founder of Speak for Life, Chairman of the Center for The American Dream -AFPI, and currently serves as a Fox News Channel contributor and is the host of “Alveda King’s House” on Fox Nation and a NEWSMAX opinion contributor. Dr. King is also a former Georgia state legislator, college professor, a twice-assigned presidential appointee, and a 2021 recipient of the Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award.