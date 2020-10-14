Voting Should Improve Your Quality of Life in 2020

By Roger Caldwell

There are three weeks left in the 2020 election, and the polls favor Ex-Vice President Joe Biden, and Senator Kamala Harris. We can all look into the crystal ball, but anything can happen at the end of the campaign. President Trump is/was infected with the virus, and no one knows if he is positive or negative.

President Trump’s behavior is egregious and un-precedented, and no one knows what to think, what to believe, or what he will do next. Our president is a threat to public health, and three dozen of his closest advisors have been infected with Covid-19. In four years, the president will be one of the few men in the office to lose jobs, instead of increasing job growth.

From December 2019, and January 2020, President Trump and his administration were aware of the devastating and murderess effects the coronavirus was having on other countries around the world. President Trump made the strategic decision to lower the seriousness of the pandemic, until it blew up in our/his faces. He was careless and callous with no national plan, and the White House has now become a breeding ground for the pandemic.

Voting should be a time of celebration, when the in-cumbent can celebrate his accomplishments with his colleagues and supporters. Instead of the administration celebrating their accomplishments, they are in quarantine and isolation and risk giving family, friends and colleagues the virus.

This is obviously not a time when the Republican leaders in Washington can think of themselves as winners, when different people in their administration are infected each day with Covid-19. Something is significantly wrong in the most powerful country in the world and three dozen or more are in quarantine, and the White House is a breeding ground for Covid-19.

In Michigan the federal and state authorities have unveiled a plot, where 13 people from two different extreme right militia groups were planning to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer. The goal was to kidnap the Governor and place her on trial for treason and coronavirus restrictions.

Many of the Trump sup-porters are starting to believe there is a need for a civil war. Instead of the president’s talking points bringing the country together, we are moving farther apart, and he ap-pears to be the leader.

Ex-President Joe Biden, on the other hand, has a plan to “Build Back Better” the country. His record speaks for itself, because he showed leadership when he worked with Ex-President Obama to bring back an economy where every industry was almost bankrupted. He has a plan to get the pandemic under control with a national co-ordinated program, where everyone works together.

Joe Biden is a winner, and he listens to the scientist and Americans trust him to put health and safety of workers, families, and communities ahead of his own. He will tell the truth, he has experience and compassion for all Americans. He will work to expand access to healthcare, and the economy grew for seven years under the leadership and administration of the Obama and Biden team.

There is only one question that the country can ask the incumbent if he de-serves another four years. “Is the country better off economically, politically, and socially after four years of your ad-ministration?” We all know the answer to that question, and it is a resounding no.

Remember voting and the candidate should always im-prove the quality of life. Under President Trump, America has lost 12 to 15 million jobs and there are 11 to 13 million Americans without a job. There are probably another 5 to 7 million working part-time and no one knows when they will improve their status. It is time for Americans to be told the truth and not lies.

Your life depends on your vote. This is a battle for the soul of America. Vote for the Biden/ Harris ticket.