Wake Up: Stop Sleeping at the Wheel

A Message From The Publisher

So don’t forget what you have received and heard. Obey it. Change your hearts and lives! You must wake up, or I will come to you and surprise you like a thief. You will not know when I come. Revelations 3:3 (ERV)

By Bobby R. Henry, Sr.

As the general election approaches, anticipation is building around the possibility of our first female president. Following the historic election of Barack Obama as the first Black president, the potential of a Black female president has a whole different appeal, and this isn’t about diversity for diversity’s sake—she is more than qualified for the role.

Being Black in America is unique. Black culture is fascinating and often emulated around the world, from our style to our speech. Despite the discrimination we face, there’s an undeniable draw to imitate Black culture, even as those who do so continue to enjoy privileges, we are denied.

Given this fact, we can’t allow our contributions to be co-opted without receiving anything in return. On the local level, where we should have more leverage than ever, we are falling short. Broward County has more Black elected officials than ever before, yet we’re not seeing real progress for our communities but there are some deal makers who have benefited. The silence on critical issues and the lack of a clear agenda for all have led to stagnation.

There was a time when Black leaders in Broward worked together purposefully, negotiating with “other” counterparts to secure progress for our communities. It was understood that political support came at a price, and our collective needs had to be met. Now, however, Black politicians seem to be giving their/our support without demanding anything for all in return.

We need to wake up and recognize that without a collective effort to advance the Black agenda, we’re losing ground. Black politicians and community leaders must come to the table with demands that benefit the community, not just their personal ambitions. The stakes are too high to settle for anything less.

It’s time to stop sleeping at the wheel.

We can’t ignore the importance of institutions that have long been pillars of the Black community. The Black church, Black-owned businesses, Greek letter organizations, and the NAACP are integral to our culture, yet some are missing the mark by not using their influence effectively to bring about meaningful change in Broward County.

With churches on nearly every corner and record-high membership in fraternities and sororities—especially with Kamala Harris’s association with the AKAs—we should be a powerful political force. But right now, we’re not wielding that power effectively.

Our community has become too fragmented, with individuals pursuing their own agendas instead of working together for the greater good. This siloed approach weakens our collective power and leads to missed opportunities. It’s not enough to just be in the room or at the table; we need to negotiate with purpose and demand a fair return on our support. We can’t afford to be satisfied with individual symbolic wins while real progress for our communities remains out of reach.

The trend of politicians using the Black vote without offering anything meaningful in return “for the people” must stop. We need leaders who understand the quid pro quo of politics—leaders who won’t give away our power without securing gains for our people. The time for complacency is over. We must hold our elected officials and leaders of organizations accountable, demand that they advocate for our interests, and push for policies that benefit our communities.

Let’s reawaken the spirit of those who fought for civil rights and true representation. We need to refocus, rebuild our unity, and ensure that every step forward benefits our children, strengthens our communities, and secures our future. It’s time to reclaim our voice and drive the agenda, not follow it.

We’ve been here before fighting for recognition, fighting for justice, fighting for progress. But this time, we cannot afford to be distracted or lulled into complacency. The road ahead requires vigilance and an unwavering commitment to push for real change.

We have to wake up and stop sleeping at the wheel. We can’t afford to let this moment slip away. The future of our community depends on it.