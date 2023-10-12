We Ain’t Gonna be Erased!

October 12, 2023 keesto Video 0

We don’t want to scare anybody or to use fear tactics however, if we’re not careful, history will repeat itself. Malcolm X once said and I will paraphrase, its the ballot or death. It’s time for us to act now, because, “we ain’t gonna be erased!”

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*