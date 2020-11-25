We have so much to give thanks for

November 25, 2020 Carma Henry Editorials 0

A Message From The Publisher

As we prepare to  celebrate Thanksgiving, let’s be mindful of all the things we have to be thankful for and whether you want to believe it or not, they are  numerous. Just take this into consideration: your mind is functioning properly and the fact that you’re able to read this article  means you’re able to see and before you even began to read this article you were taking a breath so that means you’re alive and if you’re holding this newspaper that means you have hands. If we wanted to go a little further, just think – we are living through a pandemic, and we have lived through one of the most racist presidents  this country has had since slavery. And if you are Black or Brown you have lived through a legal system that for all practical purposes does not see you as human and justice does not fit and justice does not fit you. However, the greatest reason we have for giving thanks this Thanksgiving is that God has chosen us as his children and blessed us to be here another day and for that I am thankful. From our Westside Gazette family to yours, Happy Thanksgiving!!!

 

 

