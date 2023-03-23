We Must Organize in Florida to Stop Culture War Bills Being Passed

By Roger Caldwell

Voting and legislating in Florida is being controlled by the Republicans, and there is nothing the Democrats can do but fight and organize. The legislature in Florida is controlled by Republicans in all the houses, and insanity is deciding what bills will be passed and signed by the governor.

Florida has a Republican trifecta and a Republican triplex. A state government trifecta is a term to describe when one political party holds majorities in both chambers of the state legislature and the governor’s office. A state government triplex is a term to describe when one political party holds the following three positions in a state’s government: governor, attorney general, and secretary of state.

The three most powerful positions in Florida are Governor Ron DeSantis (R), President of the State Senate Kathleen Passidomo (R), and State Speaker of the House Paul Renner (R). With the Republicans in 2023, the Republicans have partisan control and a legislative supermajority. This means in both chambers the Republicans will control the debate, and has a veto-proof majority.

Florida lawmakers will pass laws in 2023, as if the Democrats are invisible and not in the game. The blame must start with Democratic confusion, and Florida Democratic leadership. There is a new chair Nikki Fried and it is important that the Democrats spend time with a listening tour statewide to understand the specific problems in different locations.

In the midterm election, the Republicans out spent the Democrats 4 to 1. Redistricting maps passed by legislators and approved by the courts gave the GOP nearly every seat drawn up. There also was a significant edge in voter registrations for the first time in Florida history.

With partisan control and supermajority, the question must be raised: Is the Democrat party invisible? From abortion, education, health care, insurance, and the budget, “Can the Democrats do anything significant in 2023?”

Governor DeSantis has complete control in 2023 in the legislature, and it is time for the Democrats to admit they are in bad shape. As Governor DeSantis imposes censorship on teachers and bans certain books in the classrooms, the community must get involved.

Last week House Bill 999 was introduced by Rep. Alex Andrade R-Pensacola, which would expand the powers of university boards of trustees, largely appointed by the governor or Board of Governors.

“It would destroy higher education as we know it. Florida’s HB 999 would destroy academic freedom, tenure, shared governance, and university independence in the state’s public higher education system. Simply put, it would make Florida’s colleges and universities into an arm of DeSantis political operation,” says Time Reporter Divya Kumar.

Even though the Governor is trying to push his WOKE doctrine across the state and the country, education is supposed to teach the students the good and the bad about the real world. Education will open up our curiosities about the world we live in, and how to navigate our place in it.

There are many organizations, local and national, that oppose this bill, and if it moves forward, we will no longer have a state university system. If the bill passes May 5th, the following groups will be removed from Florida college campus: Alpha Phi Alpha, Alpha Kappa Alpha, Kappa Alpha Psi, Omega Psi Phi, Delta Sigma Theta, Phi Beta Sigma, Zeta Phi Beta, and many more Black, Latin and Asian Hellenic groups.

Spread the word! If you are Greek, tell your brothers and sisters to contact their Florida House of Representatives, Senate, and the Governor. We are in trouble if HB 999 passes. It’s as if our entire culture and history is being eliminated.

Where are the organizations?